Housing Market Nearing 'Emerging Buyers Market'

In 2022, coming out of a world-stalling pandemic, the real estate market began to bounce back, according to the Better Business Bureau.

According to the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors, 2023 will be a great time for buyers.

"We are in an emerging buyers market, depending on the home, condition, and price point. Sometimes, Sellers still can have the advantage", MLSOK President Janel Randel said.

Randel said she recommends you check interest rates weekly as they are always changing.