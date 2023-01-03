Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WILX-TV
Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man from Saginaw has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29 were both shot. Terrell died from his injuries.
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
abc12.com
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Flint
Police arrested at 30-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Blackington Avenue in Flint left a 31-year-old man dead. Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he...
WNEM
Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
No one called 911 despite man killed in front of elementary school in Detroit
Detroit police say ShotSpotter alerted them to numerous shots fired at the corner of Fairmount and Joann Wednesday morning.
abc12.com
Man convicted in deadly Saginaw Township drunk driving crash heading to prison again
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who lost two daughters to a drunk driver is reacting as that same drunk driver was sentenced to prison again for driving under the influence. Christopher Sandoval was sentenced to prison for driving drunk in 2002, causing the deaths of Shannon and Heather...
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
WNEM
Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at Warren police claims he was giving officer weapon
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who Warren police allege shot at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Monday said he was trying to give officers the gun. "I was giving him the weapon, your honor. I'm not like that. My house just got broken into, my car just got broken into. I was trying to give it to the officer, just like ‘don’t kill me,'" Willie Lee Allen said.
wsgw.com
Flint Homicide Suspect in Custody After Brief Chase
A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint Monday afternoon. Around 3:55, police say they responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue for a reported shooting, and found the man who had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Man found shot to death near 8 Mile & Schoenherr
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death near 8 Mile and Schoenherr Wednesday morning. At about 7:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Joann and Fairmount, near 8 Mile and Schoenherr, after gunshots were detected through the ShotSpotter technology. Detroit Police Commander Ryan Connor said that officers discovered the body when they arrived at the scene. He said several rounds were fired.This area, like other areas in the 9th precinct, we have detected gunshots in the past in this area and we have current investigations in this area," said Connor. Police are investigating the incident and say they have a few leads.No other information has been released at this time.
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
