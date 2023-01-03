Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Flathead Beacon
Cranberry-Orange Quick Bread
Quick breads make a sweet snack anytime, but this one, which fills the house with the scent of orange and cranberries, seems particularly apt for winter. Oranges have hit their seasonal peak and fresh cranberries are easiest to find in the year’s final months. Quick breads also make delicious last-minute holiday gifts, welcome even amid plates of cookies.
Delish
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes at most Indian restaurants, and for good reason. This chicken dinner uses deeply flavored chicken thighs, simmered in an ultra-silky and aromatic sauce of tomatoes, cream, and cashews. The cashews lend a buttery nuttiness and great texture to the sauce in this recipe, but blanched almonds would also work well. For the ultimate weeknight dinner, spoon this dish over steamed rice or serve with warm naan.
thecountrycook.net
Slow Cooker Potato Soup (with frozen potatoes)
This Slow Cooker Potato Soup is so fast to throw together thanks to frozen potatoes. A hearty, thick soup with incredible flavor and easy to make!. I love potato soup so much! It is one of my family's favorite comfort foods. I have a recipe where I make it completely from scratch. It's delicious but some days you just don't feel like messing with all that, right? This recipe is my shortcut solution to potato soup. You still get fantastic flavor with a few convenience foods used to help you put a delicious meal on the table without too much effort!
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe

KING-5
This fennel and olive oil cake recipe from Claire Saffitz is unique and tasty
SEATTLE — Former senior editor at Bon Appetit and world-renowned author, recipe developer, and video host Claire Saffitz focuses on the sweet side of life in her new book "What's for Dessert?" She joined the show to talk about the book and share a recipe for one of her...
Extra-Crispy Eggplant Crostini
If the term crostini means “small pieces of toasted or fried bread served with a topping,” as Google says it is, then I submit that crispy fried eggplant is also a vessel for crostini. Panko breading crisps up beautifully when fried in a cast iron skillet, and the smoky, meaty eggplant encased in it provides a delightfully creamy texture and taste. Then there’s the overall presentation, which is as whimsical as it is practical.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Allrecipes.com
One Pot Lemon Chicken Orzo
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in orzo and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Stir in heavy cream, broth,...
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's escarole and beans
Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make escarole and beans.
WWL-TV
Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Tortellini Alfredo Soup
NEW ORLEANS — Tortellini Alfredo Soup. 1 lb. chicken thighs or breasts, boneless cut into cubes. In a large pot over medium-high heat add the butter. Add the onion and carrots. Cook the vegetables until the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
The Daily South
Rice Pudding
Rice pudding can be both humble and elevated. It's often enjoyed as a quick dessert when the cupboard is nearly bare, but chefs also show off their well-honed skills with the perfectly crafted rice pudding. Because, for better or worse, when the ingredient list is so small, every step and every food really shines.
