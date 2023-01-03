ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

SFGate

2 Roads Reopen As Flooding Subsides

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) Police have announced the reopening of two roads in Pleasant Hill early Thursday that had been closed due to flooding. In pair of announcements about 3 a.m., police said flooding had subsided allowing the reopening of the following roads:. -Patterson Boulevard between Santa Barbara Road and Roberta...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash Reported Wednesday Morning

FAIRFIELD (BCN) A fatal crash was reported in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. Fairfield police issued an alert around 9:10 a.m. about the single-car crash on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. More details about the crash were not immediately available from police. Eastbound Vanden Road is expected...
FAIRFIELD, CA
berkeleyside.org

Man found dead at People’s Park

A man, likely in his late 30s, was found dead in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to neighbors and local law enforcement. The man had lived in a tent at the park for at least a year, according to his neighbors. He was found by people who frequent the area, and UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded to the site shortly after noon.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Elderly Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run Collision

DALY CITY (BCN) Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City. The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street. Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City

A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Refinery Says Neighbors May See Flaring Wednesday And Thursday

Martinez Refining Company said on its Facebook page late Wednesday afternoon that at some point during the following 24 hours, neighbors can expect to see flaring from the refinery as part of a planned maintenance project. The refinery said the flaring is safe and an "integral part of the refining...
MARTINEZ, CA
SFGate

A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE

