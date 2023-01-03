Read full article on original website
2 Roads Reopen As Flooding Subsides
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) Police have announced the reopening of two roads in Pleasant Hill early Thursday that had been closed due to flooding. In pair of announcements about 3 a.m., police said flooding had subsided allowing the reopening of the following roads:. -Patterson Boulevard between Santa Barbara Road and Roberta...
Fatal Crash Reported Wednesday Morning
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A fatal crash was reported in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. Fairfield police issued an alert around 9:10 a.m. about the single-car crash on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. More details about the crash were not immediately available from police. Eastbound Vanden Road is expected...
Man found dead at People’s Park
A man, likely in his late 30s, was found dead in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to neighbors and local law enforcement. The man had lived in a tent at the park for at least a year, according to his neighbors. He was found by people who frequent the area, and UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded to the site shortly after noon.
Elderly Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run Collision
DALY CITY (BCN) Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City. The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street. Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was...
Bodega Avenue Reopens After Fallen Trees Removed; Lynch Road Remains Closed
SEBASTOPOL (BCN) Police in Sebastopol reported early Thursday that fallen trees that had closed Bodega Avenue on Wednesday have been removed and that the roadway has reopened, but that Lynch Road is still closed. Downed trees had forced the closure Wednesday of Bodega Avenue -- between Pleasant Hill Road and...
Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City
A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
Russian River flood forecast lessens, but evacuation warning remains in effect
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
70,000 PG&E customers in Bay Area without power due to bomb cyclone
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Refinery Says Neighbors May See Flaring Wednesday And Thursday
Martinez Refining Company said on its Facebook page late Wednesday afternoon that at some point during the following 24 hours, neighbors can expect to see flaring from the refinery as part of a planned maintenance project. The refinery said the flaring is safe and an "integral part of the refining...
Why you should visit Mill Valley even if you're not an avid hiker
Part modern suburb, part hippie throwback.
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Cherished San Francisco bar manager Ilya Romanov dies at 33
A piece of the San Francisco service industry community is lost forever.
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
One of San Francisco’s Painted Ladies is open to tours
Many have taken pictures of the outside, but only select people have seen the inside.
