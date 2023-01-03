A takeover offer for global bank Standard Chartered has fallen through, although it briefly sent its shares soaring following speculation of the possible bid.First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, told investors on Thursday that it had been at the very early stages of mulling over an offer for Standard Chartered.It said in a statement: “First Abu Dhabi Bank confirms that it had previously been at the very early stages of evaluating a possible offer for Standard Chartered, but as of the date of this announcement, is no longer doing so.”It did not give a...

3 HOURS AGO