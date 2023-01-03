Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 5 reasons why the US could be in a recession by March, according to Bank of America
The US economy could enter a recession in 10-12 weeks, according to Bank of America. Investors and business CEOs have grown wary of a potential slowdown in the economy as the Fed hikes interest rates. These are the five reasons why Bank of America believes a recession could hit by...
Washington Examiner
Trudeau bans foreign investors from snapping up property in Canada after average house prices spiked
A sharp rise in average housing prices led the Canadian government to pass a law banning foreign investors from buying up property. The law bans nearly all foreign investors from purchasing Canadian property for a period of two years. Aside from possible foreign backlash, the move has transformed into a battle over progressive narratives, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempting to justify the decision along progressive lines while detractors attempt to label the decision as anti-progressive.
CNBC
China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows
China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
Economists, banks predict a recession in 2023
(The Center Square) – At least one-third of the world will be in a recession this year, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva says. Her prediction comes as a majority of economists at large U.S. financial institutions said a recession was likely in several newly published reports. “We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession,” Georgieva told CBS News' “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Even in...
Jump in credit card borrowing due to higher prices and approach of Christmas
Households piled an additional £1.2 billion onto credit cards as living costs increased and Christmas approached – marking the highest amount since 2004.In total, people borrowed an additional £1.5 billion in consumer credit in November, jumping from £748 million in October, according to Bank of England figures.As the figures were released, charity StepChange warned of a “real danger” that people will increasingly turn to credit to finance the essentials.With financial pressures across the board creating problems for an increasing number of households, there is a real danger that people will increasingly be turning to credit to meet essential spending into...
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Worst Year for U.S. Markets Since 2008
The year 2022 is now over and no one is happier about that than American stock brokers. This is because the year 2002 was the worst for U.S. stock markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P all ending with huge losses. On the last day of trading...
MySanAntonio
Foreign investors dump UK gilts at record rate despite austerity
Foreign investors sold off UK government bonds at the fastest pace on record over the three months to November despite the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to stabilize the economy after a disastrous September fiscal plan. Figures from the Bank of England show that overseas investors sold a total of...
Shares in Standard Chartered surge after First Abu Dhabi Bank mulls takeover
A takeover offer for global bank Standard Chartered has fallen through, although it briefly sent its shares soaring following speculation of the possible bid.First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, told investors on Thursday that it had been at the very early stages of mulling over an offer for Standard Chartered.It said in a statement: “First Abu Dhabi Bank confirms that it had previously been at the very early stages of evaluating a possible offer for Standard Chartered, but as of the date of this announcement, is no longer doing so.”It did not give a...
Goldman’s Swati Bhatia Retires as Consumer Banking Leader
The head of Goldman Sachs’ consumer banking business is stepping down. Swati Bhatia, a former PayPal and Stripe executive who joined Goldman in February 2021, is set to retire, according to an internal memo from the bank seen by PYMNTS Wednesday (Jan. 4). Her departure comes at a time when Goldman Sachs has been scaling back some of its consumer banking operations.
German inflation slows in December on one-off energy payment
BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German inflation eased for a second month in a row in December due to falling energy prices and the government's one-off payment of household energy bills, coming in below expectations even as analysts warn that a continued slowdown is not a given.
MySanAntonio
Strikes keep London office staff at home
London's business districts were deserted as unions carried out consecutive days of rail strikes following a lengthy row over pay. Office occupancy in the capital fell to 22% and 21% on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, according to Freespace, a company that gathers workplace data. This was less than half November's rate, when London's office occupancy reached 52% on Tuesdays, the company said.
traveltomorrow.com
Which cities have the highest risk of a housing bubble?
The city of Toronto has the highest risk of a housing bubble, according to a recent survey released by investment bank UBS. Other cities at a high risk include Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Munich, Zurich and Vancouver. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), housing prices in Toronto grew by 17...
msn.com
5 Great Fixed-Income Funds to Buy for 2023
2022 was one of the worst years to be a fixed-income investor. Aggressive interest rate hikes sent bond yields soaring, which caused the price of fixed-income assets – especially longer-duration issues – to plummet. Investors holding a traditionally balanced 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds suffered their deepest drawdowns in decades.
MySanAntonio
Fresh fragility in global trade set to be revealed in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's been almost two years since an Arabian sandstorm roiled the world's supply networks by nudging a 1,300-foot-long container ship into the muddy bank of the Suez Canal. The Ever Given's week-long grounding delivered a key warning: The global...
MySanAntonio
Oil's new year slump deepens below $75 as China concerns grow
Oil's rough start to the year worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by China's near-term struggles with Covid-19, milder winter weather and U.S. refinery disruption. West Texas Intermediate fell beneath $75 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November. Brent,...
ValueWalk
Caution On Wall Street, Oil Retreats But European Sentiment Higher
Brent crude falls back below $82 a barrel as recession worries rise. Tesla and Apple lead Wall Street lower as Federal Reserve minutes loom. European indices set to open higher, adding to previous session gains. Grocery price inflation rises again in the UK, adding to consumer caution. Bargain hunting may...
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse shakes up investment banking team after senior executive exit
Credit Suisse Group has overhauled its investment banking division after the co-head of its European investment banking business made an exit, Reuters has reported citing internal memos. The development has also been confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, added the publication. It involves the departure of Cathal Deasy, who was...
India's FY24 growth to dip to 5.5% from 6.8% in FY23 - HSBC economist
MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 5.5% in the next financial year, a notch below the expected potential rate of 6%, as growth momentum in the country was slowing gradually, an economist at HSBC said on Thursday.
Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
SALTA, Argentina, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable.
Comments / 0