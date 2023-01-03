Read full article on original website
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
A thunderstorm in January? We could see one tonight, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – From freezing temperatures to record-breaking warmth, what’s next? Well, Cleveland might have thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Brian Mitchell, the agency’s observing program leader, said there is a small chance of thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio moving through. Mitchell said...
Wet and mild: Timing out widespread rain for Tuesday
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
Traffic cleared after crash on I-90E coming into downtown Cleveland
Drivers heading into downtown Cleveland experienced major delays after a crash on I-90 East just before the East 22nd Street overpass.
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
'It's spreading quickly': Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about new COVID-19 variant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new COVID-19 variant is taking over parts of the country. Northeast Ohio doctors say they're keeping a close eye out and bracing for a possible surge. "The data that we do have does suggest that it's spreading quickly, more quickly than other variants," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.
What does new research show about building new homes near transit lines? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development. We’re talking about investment and the current zoning that encourages a sprawling, automobile-oriented approach on Today in Ohio....
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
New census estimates paint a picture of every Ohio city from poverty and income to diversity and the age of housing stock
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The U.S. Census Bureau released the new estimates in December, which Ohioans can use to see updates about their nearest cities on a range of topics, including ancestry, economics, education and real estate. The five-year American Community Survey provides the latest available estimates for all places in...
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Don’t fret, the warm start to 2023 shouldn’t ruin our plants and trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several days of unusually warm weather across northern Ohio may have some people wondering if their plants and trees will suffer adverse consequences. Not likely, said Ethan Johnson, plant records curator with Holden Forests & Gardens. It’s usually much later in winter after plants and trees...
WKYC
23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year
CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Times Gazette
Gas prices reverse recent trend
Gas prices have finally stopped a sustained fall and climbed in price as the national gas price average went up by 13 cents compared to one week ago, according to an American Automobile Association (AAA) news release and statistics. The AAA news release said the rise in price was caused...
Design to remove and replace concrete barriers in Public Square with bollards ready for city review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A plan to replace bulky concrete barriers along Superior Avenue on Public Square with stainless steel bollards is at long last ready for review and approval by the City of Cleveland. The vetting of the design in public meetings, scheduled to begin Thursday, January 5, will...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Approximately 14 Chagrin Falls residents remain under boil alert due to water main break
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- More than a dozen residents remain on under a boil alert following a Dec. 30 water main break in the vicinity of 252 S. Franklin St., between Cedar and Pine streets. Residents in that area are asked to continue boiling their drinking water until further notice....
OSHP says 11 people died in New Year’s weekend accidents on state roads
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eleven people died in nine crashes over the New Year’s Eve weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Friday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Monday. Last year, 12 people died in crashes over the same time period.
Crash closes Interstate 90 westbound at Bunts Road
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A car accident shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at the close of rush hour on Thursday. Lakewood police said the accident closed the lanes at Bunts Road. The accident took place about 9 a.m., and officers expected the road to open soon. Rocky River police urged drivers to avoid the area and expect delays as a result of diverted traffic.
