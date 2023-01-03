Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NBC Sports
How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
World Juniors Quarterfinal: Canada, USA, Czechia and Sweden Move On
While two quarterfinal matchups were blowouts, two others were drama-filled, including Connor Bedard playing the hero in an instant classic against Slovakia.
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NHL
AHL notebook: All-Star Classic coaches have vast amount of experience
Graham, Love, Moore, Nelson will lead divisions in Laval on Feb. 5-6 The American Hockey League does more than develop future on-ice talent for the NHL. Twenty-two of the current 32 NHL coaches learned their professional craft in the AHL, the top developmental league for the NHL. Included in that group are Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche, Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals, Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers, each of whom has won the Stanley Cup at least once. Bruce Boudreau of the Minnesota Wild and Sheldon Keefe of the Toronto Maple Leafs are also on the list.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS TYING GOAL CALLED OFF FOR GOALTENDER INTERFERENCE (VIDEO)
At a crucial moment in Wednesday's semi-final game against Team Canada, Team USA had a goal taken off the board to goaltender interference, and the internet is split over it. USA forward Jackson Blake (son of Jason Blake) planted himself in the net front, in the crease for a couple seconds, picking up a rebound and burying it past Thomas Milic. After a thorough review, the officials determined it was goalie interference:
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in overtime loss
Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
Exclusive: IIHF President Luc Tardif Weighs in From World Juniors
The head of the international organization talks Russia, women's hockey, the current state of the world juniors and more.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 4
* As Tage Thompson and the rest of his teammates showed up in "Love for 3" shirts in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Sabres forward found the back of the net three times to register his NHL-leading third hat trick of 2022-23. * Matthew Tkachuk scored his...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
DeBrusk not practicing after suffering apparent Winter Classic injury
BOSTON -- Jake DeBrusk was the lone goal scorer for the Bruins in their Winter Classic victory, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period at Fenway Park. Not long after, though, he was in a walking boot.And on Wednesday, with the Bruins hitting the ice for practice in California ahead of a three-game West Coast trip, DeBrusk was not on the ice, according to the Boston Herald's Matt Porter.The Boston Herald's Steve Conroy reported that DeBrusk did not travel with the team.DeBrusk finished the game on Monday and was on the ice for the final shift, so it's not clear when or how he suffered the injury.An update on DeBrusk can be expected after practice.The 26-year-old DeBrusk is in the midst of the best season of his career, with 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games played. That includes four game-winning goals, with his most recent game-winner making its mark on Boston sports history at the Winter Classic.
NBC Sports
DeBrusk's Winter Classic heroics are latest example of his amazing turnaround
BOSTON -- At this point last season, Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston was uncertain. The Bruins forward had requested a trade and he wasn't scoring goals at a consistent rate. Fast forward to Monday and DeBrusk not only is playing a vital role for one of the NHL's best offensive teams, he was the hero of the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
Comments / 0