BOSTON -- Jake DeBrusk was the lone goal scorer for the Bruins in their Winter Classic victory, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period at Fenway Park. Not long after, though, he was in a walking boot.And on Wednesday, with the Bruins hitting the ice for practice in California ahead of a three-game West Coast trip, DeBrusk was not on the ice, according to the Boston Herald's Matt Porter.The Boston Herald's Steve Conroy reported that DeBrusk did not travel with the team.DeBrusk finished the game on Monday and was on the ice for the final shift, so it's not clear when or how he suffered the injury.An update on DeBrusk can be expected after practice.The 26-year-old DeBrusk is in the midst of the best season of his career, with 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games played. That includes four game-winning goals, with his most recent game-winner making its mark on Boston sports history at the Winter Classic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO