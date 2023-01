INDIANAPOLIS—Today was a special day at the Ruth Lilly Fitness Center for UIndy swimming & diving programs. Not only was it Senior Day where 29 seniors would say goodbye, but the team had the great honor of continuing the legacy of Nick Dworet in the Swim4Nick Memorial Meet which saw the Greyhounds take down Division III-power Denison by scores of 167-133 (women) and 207-92 (men).

