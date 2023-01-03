Read full article on original website
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
‘The View’ Fans Are Concerned for Whoopi Goldberg’s Health After on-Air Slip
'The View' co-host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg had an on-air reading blunder on the Dec. 12, 2022 episode.
Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he's not stepping out of the limelight
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family.
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview – Update
UPDATED, 10:25 AM: Prince Harry is speaking about why he and and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to air their grievances publicly after stepping back from the royal family. In a new clip released Monday for his upcoming interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Harry tells Cooper he tried to address the situation privately. “And every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he said. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain.’ It’s just a motto.” The interview...
Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has welcomed her first child
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson.
Barbara Walters Was Married 4 Times Before She Died, Including Twice to 1 Husband—Here’s if Any Are Still Alive
Since her death, fans have wanted to know more about Barbara Walters’ husbands and who she was married to before she died. Walters once said she wasn’t “very good at marriage” after four divorces—including twice to one husband. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY in...
Comedian who impersonated Barbara Walters pays tribute to her
"Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri, known for her iconic Barbara Walters impersonation, pays tribute to the late broadcaster who passed away at the age of 93.
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Putting on ‘United Front’ Amid Scandal, Have ‘Lost’ Friends
Scandal has only brought them closer. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have bonded even more after their affair was made public — but their inner circles have grown smaller. "Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They can’t talk to them or […]
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 4?
The plot is thickening with our favorite dethroned Good Morning America anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and their returns are nowhere in sight. The two are regular hosts for the lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and have been off air for about a month since the reveal of their affair, which hit the papers in November.
Mayim Bialik previews Leslie Jordan's Call Me Kat send-off: 'We found a way for him to live forever'
The Call Me Kat gang is saying goodbye to one of their own. This week, the Fox comedy — starring Mayim Bialik as the quirky owner of a cat café in Louisville, KY — will address the absence of Phil, the café's vivacious baker played by Leslie Jordan. The Emmy-winning actor, author, and expert Instagrammer passed away in October after a car accident, and his final episode of Call Me Kat aired last month. When the show returns from its holiday hiatus on Jan. 5, viewers will finally learn how Phil moves on from his old Kentucky home. The episode, appropriately titled "Philliam," also features guest star Vicki Lawrence — who co-starred with Jordan in the 2018 Fox comedy The Cool Kids — as Phil's much-discussed mama, Lurlene Crumpler. Watch an exclusive clip above.
'She would kick us under the table': 'The View' hosts share Barbara Walters stories
"The View" gathered current and former hosts to honor Barbara Walters, the show's creator who died last week at 93 years old.
Gabrielle Union Admits 1st Marriage to Chris Howard Was ‘Dysfunctional From Day 1’
Reflecting on the past. Gabrielle Union opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard — and admitted she "felt entitled" to infidelity during their relationship. "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," the Bring It On actress, 50, explained during the […]
James Corden Explains Why Leaving The Late Late Show Was “A Very Easy Decision”
Watch: James Corden Reveals Why He's LEAVING The Late Late Show. James Corden is moving on without regrets. The host of The Late Late Show, who announced his planned exit from the talk show in April, revealed why he made his decision to leave in a Jan. 2 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
