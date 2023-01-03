Read full article on original website
Cleanup Efforts Continue from the January 3rd Tornado Event
Elmore County Commission is thankful for all the first responders, utility companies, public works, and volunteers efforts during the tornado event this past Tuesday. The EF2 tornado track stretched from the Autauga/ Elmore county line east 9.06 miles to Titus Road. The track is filled with downed trees as well as residential debris from structures.
Alan Wayne Bone, 73, Booked into Autauga County Metro Jail for Arson after fire destroys home on Martin Drive Thursday
A Prattville man is charged with Arson after a trailer was destroyed on Martin Drive in Autauga County Thursday evening. Alan Wayne Bone, 73, was booked into the Autauga Metro Jail Thursday night where he remains under $60,000 bond. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. We are...
Suspected Arson lands Millbrook Man in Jail after fire on Davis Drive
A Millbrook man identified as David Long, 63, was arrested Thursday night and charged with Arson second-degree related to a house fire in the 1400 block of Davis Drive in Millbrook. Investigators with the Millbrook Fire Department and Millbrook Police Department were still on scene a short time ago. According...
Arson Arrest: Woman Jumped from Window to escape flames on Martin Drive; Claims She tried Multiple times to file warrants against Suspect
Top Photo: The burned remains of a trailer show the damage caused by suspected arson. A female in the home at the time of the fire says she was trapped in her bedroom as flames engulfed her exit through the front door. She jumped from a window with her dog. (Photo by Sarah Stephens.)
Prattville – Police Identify Suspect Involved in Felony Retail Theft – One Suspect Still at Large
The Prattville Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified a suspect involved in a December felony theft investigation. Police are still seeking the identity of the second suspect involved in the investigation. On December 9, 2022, Prattville Police investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects...
