Elmore County, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Cleanup Efforts Continue from the January 3rd Tornado Event

Elmore County Commission is thankful for all the first responders, utility companies, public works, and volunteers efforts during the tornado event this past Tuesday. The EF2 tornado track stretched from the Autauga/ Elmore county line east 9.06 miles to Titus Road. The track is filled with downed trees as well as residential debris from structures.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Suspected Arson lands Millbrook Man in Jail after fire on Davis Drive

A Millbrook man identified as David Long, 63, was arrested Thursday night and charged with Arson second-degree related to a house fire in the 1400 block of Davis Drive in Millbrook. Investigators with the Millbrook Fire Department and Millbrook Police Department were still on scene a short time ago. According...
MILLBROOK, AL
Prattville – Police Identify Suspect Involved in Felony Retail Theft – One Suspect Still at Large

The Prattville Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified a suspect involved in a December felony theft investigation. Police are still seeking the identity of the second suspect involved in the investigation. On December 9, 2022, Prattville Police investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects...
PRATTVILLE, AL

