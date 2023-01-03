ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season

Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana

Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
IOWA CITY, IA
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson says Tamar Bates will start against Iowa

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is going to shake up his lineup when Big Ten play resumes. With starting point guard Xavier Johnson out for an extended period of time, the second year head coach will turn to Tamar Bates at shooting guard on Thursday night when the Hoosiers face Iowa.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Tumbling in: Westfield girls launch high school gymnastics team

Molly Moskovitz thought she was finished with gymnastics at age 13. “It was a lot of stress on my body,” she said. “I was starting high school and wanted to focus on other things in my life. I fell out of love with it a little bit. But being a coach for a club team made me fall back into it and wanted to start competing again.”
WESTFIELD, IN
wyrz.org

Two Avon High School Seniors Win Prestigious Lilly Endowment Scholarships

Avon, Ind. – Avon High School (AHS) seniors Emma Cremeans and Katherine Langford are winners of 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. These scholarships, awarded annually to three Hendricks County seniors, provide full tuition to any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university and a yearly book and equipment stipend. These prestigious scholarships are awarded on the basis of significant community service, demonstrated leadership skill, and high academic achievement.
AVON, IN
Current Publishing

Event to help raise funds for Miracle League field

The owners of Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield are looking to secure $700,000 through fundraising to create a Miracle League that will allow children with disabilities to play baseball. The goal is to have the league up and running by this summer if the $700,000 in seed money can be...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Crouch visits Carmel, discusses gubernatorial run

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch kicked off her campaign for governor Dec. 12 with a tour across the state, conducting several interviews over a few days. She took questions from Current Publishing during a Dec. 14 visit to Carmel. Where did you get your motivation for running?. After being elected...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

CCPR eyes dog park site in east Carmel on land owned by school district

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is in discussions with Carmel Clay Schools to potentially use land owned by the school district for a second dog park. The proposed site is on the southwest corner of River Road and Main Street. CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said the site could be a good fit because the dog park wouldn’t be immediately adjacent to homes and meets an objective in the department’s master plan to add a dog park on the east side of town. The long-term plan also calls for another dog park on the west side of town.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel named one of the best ‘lesser-known cities’ for retirement

CARMEL, Ind. — While Florida is the top choice for many seeking to live their retirement years in a new destination, some of the smaller U.S. towns where older Americans can settle down are being recognized. Best Life highlighted some of the country’s lesser known retirement destinations in a new list, and a central Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN

