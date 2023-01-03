Read full article on original website
Lexus Bargesser of Indiana Women's Basketball is 'Now Able to Run Our Offense'
Freshman guard Lexus Bargesser has been helping take over the point guard position since star guard Grace Berger went down with an injury. Bargesser's high school injury experience plus her 'can do', determined attitude and talent has earned her more and more minutes in Big Ten play.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season
Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis Claps Back at Hate Mail From Fan
The Hoosiers big man addressed the negative note regarding the team's play thus far in the season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana
Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson says Tamar Bates will start against Iowa
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is going to shake up his lineup when Big Ten play resumes. With starting point guard Xavier Johnson out for an extended period of time, the second year head coach will turn to Tamar Bates at shooting guard on Thursday night when the Hoosiers face Iowa.
Current Publishing
Tumbling in: Westfield girls launch high school gymnastics team
Molly Moskovitz thought she was finished with gymnastics at age 13. “It was a lot of stress on my body,” she said. “I was starting high school and wanted to focus on other things in my life. I fell out of love with it a little bit. But being a coach for a club team made me fall back into it and wanted to start competing again.”
wyrz.org
Two Avon High School Seniors Win Prestigious Lilly Endowment Scholarships
Avon, Ind. – Avon High School (AHS) seniors Emma Cremeans and Katherine Langford are winners of 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. These scholarships, awarded annually to three Hendricks County seniors, provide full tuition to any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university and a yearly book and equipment stipend. These prestigious scholarships are awarded on the basis of significant community service, demonstrated leadership skill, and high academic achievement.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Lebanon vs. Frankfort , Sheridan vs. Rossville, Clinton Prairie Basketball and Wrestling, Clinton Central vs. Frankfort BB Coming To Hoosierland TV
The next several days will be your cup of tea if you want to watch LOCAL Live High School Sports!. As always, Hoosierland TV encourages you to go to these games in person if you can to support the teams, but if you can’t, catch them at www.hoosierlandtv.com!. Hoosierland...
readthereporter.com
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
Current Publishing
Event to help raise funds for Miracle League field
The owners of Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield are looking to secure $700,000 through fundraising to create a Miracle League that will allow children with disabilities to play baseball. The goal is to have the league up and running by this summer if the $700,000 in seed money can be...
Current Publishing
Crouch visits Carmel, discusses gubernatorial run
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch kicked off her campaign for governor Dec. 12 with a tour across the state, conducting several interviews over a few days. She took questions from Current Publishing during a Dec. 14 visit to Carmel. Where did you get your motivation for running?. After being elected...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
Current Publishing
CCPR eyes dog park site in east Carmel on land owned by school district
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is in discussions with Carmel Clay Schools to potentially use land owned by the school district for a second dog park. The proposed site is on the southwest corner of River Road and Main Street. CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said the site could be a good fit because the dog park wouldn’t be immediately adjacent to homes and meets an objective in the department’s master plan to add a dog park on the east side of town. The long-term plan also calls for another dog park on the west side of town.
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
Carmel named one of the best ‘lesser-known cities’ for retirement
CARMEL, Ind. — While Florida is the top choice for many seeking to live their retirement years in a new destination, some of the smaller U.S. towns where older Americans can settle down are being recognized. Best Life highlighted some of the country’s lesser known retirement destinations in a new list, and a central Indiana […]
Owner of troubled chicken & fish restaurant makes statement on TikTok video
The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant on 42nd and Post Rd. has made a statement saying that the food on the floor and mice seen in the viral TikTok video was a misunderstanding.
