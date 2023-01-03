Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
urbanbellemag.com
Chrissy Lampkin Wants All the Smoke with Shekinah Jo
Shekinah Jo rubbed Chrissy Lampkin the wrong way on “VH1: Family Reunion.”. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Jo speaks her mind often and at times it leads to drama on and off of the show. In fact, Shekinah’s commitment to always speaking her mind doesn’t sit well with everyone. In fact, some fans of the show as well as cast members have been critical. They feel like Shekinah’s point on the show is to discuss everyone else’s business while she keeps hers private. And they don’t think it’s fair at all. Regardless, Shekinah doesn’t seem to care who she rubs the wrong way. However, her actions end up irritating Chrissy Lampkin on the current season of “VH1: Family Reunion.”
Meet Diddy’s Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]
It’s no secret that Diddy recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world, but the intriguing question is who is the baby’s mom? The mystery is not the who, it’s the how? How is it that we have not heard of this woman who carried Diddy’s child for 9 months while being with Yung […]
Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Is ‘Like A Second Father’ To Her Kids But Can’t ’Replace’ Nick Cannon (Exclusive)
After Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, fans were curious about Bryan’s role as a father figure in the relationship. Questions arose as the kids’ dad, Nick Cannon, didn’t celebrate the holiday with them and recently welcomed his 12th child with one of his other five baby mamas. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodlIfe that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins, but all parties involved understand that the word “dad” is “reserved for Nick.”
‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey on If She Believes Her Ex Mike Hill Used Her to Get on Television
Mike Hill was already on television before meeting and marrying Cynthia Bailey. But, he wanted to transition from being a sportscaster to an entertainment host.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays on Dec. 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs. According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D’Lila...
Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination
Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Tamar Braxton claims she was threatened by an ‘RHOA’ couple
Tamar Braxton aroused the curiosity of her 5.5 million Instagram fans when she insinuated that she was threatened by a married couple on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. The youngest Braxton sibling did not name the couple when she fired up her IG story account and piqued the interest of her fans with this leading question:
Carmen Electra Shares How Prince Dropped Her Real Name And Came Up With Her Stage Name
Carmen Electra's real name isn't Carmen, and she can thank Prince for that.
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Popular 2000s Video Vixen Karrine Steffans Reveals She’s Expecting With Nigerian Reality Show Star
The former video vixen who made waves in the rap industry after exposing several artists and her intimate relations with them is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram. Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elisabeth Ovesen, announced the news in a post of her holding a positive pregnancy...
urbanbellemag.com
Mia Thornton Says She Assaulted Wendy Osefo Because of Alcohol and Stress
Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton’s altercation has been discussed a lot on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo became hot topics due to the drama that unfolded on the current season. While the ladies were in Miami for a girls’ trip planned by Mia, Peter Thomas was brought into the fold. He owns a BarONE in Miami. So Mia decided the girls should have dinner at Peter’s establishment. The issue is Peter doesn’t just have a history with Mia. He told Mia he was surprised to see Wendy there because their business deal didn’t pan out. And Peter placed the blame on Wendy. In fact, he told Mia that Wendy was holding everyone up from moving forward. As for Wendy, she became hesitant about the deal after having an honest conversation with Eddie Osefo.
urbanbellemag.com
Toya Bush-Harris Slams Quad Webb’s Looks + Says She’s Not the Face of ‘Married to Medicine’
Quad Webb has been clashing with Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris. “Married to Medicine” stars Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb have a very interesting history. In fact, the ups and downs of their friendship have played out on the show. During the recent season, Quad questioned if Toya had anything to do with Anila Sajja’s house being broken into. She also accused Toya of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris. However, one of Anila’s former friends alleged that Anila actually made up the cheating rumor herself. And Quad just repeated it. Regardless, Toya felt like Quad crossed the line in a major way. She also accused Quad of having a history of slandering her coworkers after she falls out with them.
NME
R Kelly silenced Aaliyah and her family with NDA after marriage annulment, docuseries reveals
R Kelly silenced Aaliyah and her family with a non-disclosure agreement after the annulment of his marriage to the then-15-year-old singer. The allegations were made in the final episode of the Lifetime Surviving R Kelly: The Final Chapter docuseries, which aired on January 2 and 3. The two-parter focused on the disgraced artist’s 2022 federal trial, in which the aforementioned NDA was brought up as evidence against him. Aaliyah, who died in 2001, was listed as Jane Doe #1 in the trial.
Cardi B & Offset Perform Together At Miami Nightclub NYE Party: Video
Cardi B and her husband Offset rang in the new year with a wild performance in Miami. The gorgeous couple appeared together at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night to an audience full of stans. In videos circulating online, as seen below, Cardi B and Offset sing around a stripper pole in the middle of the stage as the crowd erupted in applause. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even added clips of the extravaganza to her Instagram Stories.
50 Cent Teases New Music For 2023 Along With New TV and Movies
50 Cent has been releasing music for over two decades as well as TV shows and movies, and the 'Power' actor teased he might be working on some new music to be released in 2023.
Comments / 0