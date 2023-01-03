ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

residentnews.net

Looking back, looking forward

The start of a new year is a combination of closure and anticipation. In that blink of a moment between 11:59:59 and 12:00:00, we bid farewell to the old year, sometimes closing the door gently behind us, other times slamming it and embrace the beautiful (terrifying?) unknown of a fresh 12 months.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Downtown Vision announces 2022 #DTJax Awards winners

Downtown Vision, Inc. (DVI), Downtown Jacksonville’s nonprofit business improvement district (BID), has announced the eighth annual #DTJax Award Winners. The #DTJax Awards recognize community leaders, organizations, businesses and entrepreneurs that worked to create a vibrant and dynamic 24-hour, pedestrian friendly downtown in 2022. Award winners are not only excellent advocates for downtown but have also shown their dedication by supporting economic revitalization efforts, creating jobs, operating beloved amenities and maintaining a clean and safe #DTJax.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Artist honors Jacksonville history, completes Cowford murals

The Cowford murals may have had their origin as a solution for covering graffiti, but with the creative genius of local artist David Nackashi, they have become a visual history lesson. This fall Nackashi completed the last of the murals beneath the Acosta Bridge that he started in 2021. The large murals, 40 feet wide and about 32 feet high, portray four Florida Cracker cows.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Jacksonville, FL to Asheville, NC

Discover this lively corner of the United States on this memorable road trip, which takes you from the buzzing waterways of Jacksonville in Florida to the mountain paradise of Asheville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy coastal drives, historic architecture and national forests, served with a generous helping of Southern charm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Happy New Year Jax! 2023 is here and there are plenty of events to get your year started. Check out sporting events, shows, and more. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 1/6-1/7: Copland's Rodeo. Immerse yourself...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Groundwork Jacksonville awarded major grant for waterways restoration

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation issues huge sum for local projects. Groundwork Jacksonville has been awarded $5,848,900 through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) National Coastal Resilience Fund. The grant will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The project’s goal is to reduce...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

Seller: Ralph B. Emerson and the Ralph B. Emerson Trust. About the property: Oceanfront three-story home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, panic room, balconies and dune walkover. ST. JOHNS. $3,200,000. 141 Harbourmaster Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 6,236 square feet. Buyer: Ryan and...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club

The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

