The Cowford murals may have had their origin as a solution for covering graffiti, but with the creative genius of local artist David Nackashi, they have become a visual history lesson. This fall Nackashi completed the last of the murals beneath the Acosta Bridge that he started in 2021. The large murals, 40 feet wide and about 32 feet high, portray four Florida Cracker cows.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO