A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking AwarenessZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parentsLive Action NewsJacksonville, FL
A new 10-acre park will be built in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new park is in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Agency planning + Planning LLC, an urban planning firm, has been selected to design a 10-acre park in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This project is going to expand waterfront lands and...
residentnews.net
Looking back, looking forward
The start of a new year is a combination of closure and anticipation. In that blink of a moment between 11:59:59 and 12:00:00, we bid farewell to the old year, sometimes closing the door gently behind us, other times slamming it and embrace the beautiful (terrifying?) unknown of a fresh 12 months.
Feeding Northeast Florida is renovating a four-building warehouse complex in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEF) is renovating a four-building, warehouse complex sitting on 12 and-a-half acres on 5245 Old Kings Road in North Jacksonville. The campus will add an additional 100,000 square feet to the organization’s current operations and serve as home to the region’s largest nonprofit...
residentnews.net
Downtown Vision announces 2022 #DTJax Awards winners
Downtown Vision, Inc. (DVI), Downtown Jacksonville’s nonprofit business improvement district (BID), has announced the eighth annual #DTJax Award Winners. The #DTJax Awards recognize community leaders, organizations, businesses and entrepreneurs that worked to create a vibrant and dynamic 24-hour, pedestrian friendly downtown in 2022. Award winners are not only excellent advocates for downtown but have also shown their dedication by supporting economic revitalization efforts, creating jobs, operating beloved amenities and maintaining a clean and safe #DTJax.
residentnews.net
Artist honors Jacksonville history, completes Cowford murals
The Cowford murals may have had their origin as a solution for covering graffiti, but with the creative genius of local artist David Nackashi, they have become a visual history lesson. This fall Nackashi completed the last of the murals beneath the Acosta Bridge that he started in 2021. The large murals, 40 feet wide and about 32 feet high, portray four Florida Cracker cows.
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
New Southern Grounds site to start construction
The coffee shop will also serve food and cocktails.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Jacksonville, FL to Asheville, NC
Discover this lively corner of the United States on this memorable road trip, which takes you from the buzzing waterways of Jacksonville in Florida to the mountain paradise of Asheville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy coastal drives, historic architecture and national forests, served with a generous helping of Southern charm.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Happy New Year Jax! 2023 is here and there are plenty of events to get your year started. Check out sporting events, shows, and more. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 1/6-1/7: Copland's Rodeo. Immerse yourself...
Blight Abatement Unit hopes to help clean up Jacksonville eyesores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a unit dedicated to the goal of cleaning up the city and holding property owners accountable who aren’t keeping their properties in good shape. The 'Blight Abatement Unit' will help monitor blight in the form of abandoned buildings, parking lots...
Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
City of Jacksonville issues 11 citation violations for Miramar Apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of the Miramar Apartments is in hot water again, after the city of Jacksonville inspected their property last Friday and issued citations. This is a story that we first told you about in late November after residents say they were facing several issues inside of their apartments.
Former Jacksonville high school student receives sports scholarship for women’s flag football
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jean Ribault Senior High School player is the first woman athlete from her school to receive a sports scholarship for women’s flag football. Eriana “Mookie” Coleman graduated in 2021, where she played basketball and flag football. This fueled her competitive spirit.
tennesseetitans.com
Giving Back to Yulee | Walter Payton Man of the Year
Derrick's heart remains in Yulee, FL. He continues to give back each year by partnering with Walmart to provide toys, bikes, and school supplies to kids in his hometown.
residentnews.net
Groundwork Jacksonville awarded major grant for waterways restoration
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation issues huge sum for local projects. Groundwork Jacksonville has been awarded $5,848,900 through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) National Coastal Resilience Fund. The grant will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The project’s goal is to reduce...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
Seller: Ralph B. Emerson and the Ralph B. Emerson Trust. About the property: Oceanfront three-story home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, panic room, balconies and dune walkover. ST. JOHNS. $3,200,000. 141 Harbourmaster Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 6,236 square feet. Buyer: Ryan and...
JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. STORY: JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
