Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Zachary pharmacies close; federal probe found 'reckless' dispensing of drugs
ZACHARY - Two Zachary pharmacies closed their doors permanently this week, ending a presence in that city that dates to 1968. A social media post by Medical Pharmacy, Inc. – on Christmas Eve – directed customers to Central Pharmacy, on Sullivan road in Baton Rouge, where their prescriptions would be transferred following the early 2023 shut-down.
Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University college student filed a police report, following an alarming break in at the Cadence Apartments in Baton Rouge. Jehvana White took to social media to explain how a strange man has been allegedly going in and out of her apartment using a key.
Tires dumped at business calls for help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean-up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires per year and they’re trying to clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
brproud.com
Baton Rouge experts discuss possible layoffs, businesses feeling impacts of high cost
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Experts say rising inflation rates and interest hikes are here to stay and that can impact employment. “When interest rates have gone up, that’s what the Federal Reserve uses to try to tamp down inflation. A side effect of that often is that the unemployment rates go higher. But we haven’t seen that this time,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Hack locks certain clerk of court offices out of online records
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Schemers crippled clerk of court offices nationwide. A hack that began around Christmas has taken an online filing and records searching system called COTT offline. Clerk’s offices in Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Martin, and Madison parishes all report impacts. One worker in the Livingston Parish...
wbrz.com
Sources: FBI joins investigation into missing money at WBR Sheriff's Office
PORT ALLEN - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the FBI has joined the investigation looking into missing money at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. The WBRZ Investigative Unit also learned that Sheriff Mike Cazes recently stopped paying the deputy at the center of investigation following...
wbrz.com
Local pharmacy struggling to deal with influx of new customers following sudden closure of other pharmacy
ZACHARY - An unexpected closure at a locally-owned Zachary pharmacy has had quite a few side effects. Both Medical Pharmacy locations announced their closures on Christmas Eve, causing hundreds of customers to have to find new places to fill their prescriptions. "It's been a challenge," said John Dry of Dry's...
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
houmatimes.com
Man cited by LWDF for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pierre Part man for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations on Jan. 1 in Assumption Parish. Agents cited Jasson Hebert, 49, for hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours, taking an alligator during a closed season, hunting deer without a deer license and deer tags, failing to validate deer harvest, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
KTBS
MPC to consider redevelopment of old school site in Lakeside
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A request to rezone property in the Lakeside neighborhood for a mixed income housing development will be considered Wednesday by the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission, board Chairman Bill Robertson said Tuesday in a news release. Beechwood Residential, a Baton Rouge development firm, wants to build 60 one-,...
Questions Surround Louisiana Cop Charged With Deadly NYE Crash That Left Two Teens Dead
The 18th Judicial District Attorney says Addis police officer David Cauthron was in pursuit of a home invasion suspect when he allegedly crashed his cruiser into a vehicle containing three uninvolved high school students, killing Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill. A police officer in Louisiana is under arrest after engaging...
LSU Reveille
'It's not being taken seriously': Students frustrated by lack of handicapped parking around campus
Jaren St. Clair’s doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to walk long distances or climb stairs for some time following his two knee surgeries. The finance freshman secured a handicap tag for the fall semester and quickly realized how difficult it was to find available accessible parking on LSU’s campus.
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
wbrz.com
Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms
Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
UPDATE 1/4/23 8 a.m.: Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson tweeted Tuesday that all lanes of I-10 eastbound will remain closed until load testing is done Wednesday. Wilson said the boom of an excavator was improperly positioned and hit the bridge structures. UPDATE 1/3/22 6:22 p.m.: The I-10 eastbound bridge...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Jay Ducote walks away from Gov’t Taco and Guaranty Media
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
