Zachary pharmacies close; federal probe found 'reckless' dispensing of drugs

ZACHARY - Two Zachary pharmacies closed their doors permanently this week, ending a presence in that city that dates to 1968. A social media post by Medical Pharmacy, Inc. – on Christmas Eve – directed customers to Central Pharmacy, on Sullivan road in Baton Rouge, where their prescriptions would be transferred following the early 2023 shut-down.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Tires dumped at business calls for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean-up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires per year and they’re trying to clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge experts discuss possible layoffs, businesses feeling impacts of high cost

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Experts say rising inflation rates and interest hikes are here to stay and that can impact employment. “When interest rates have gone up, that’s what the Federal Reserve uses to try to tamp down inflation. A side effect of that often is that the unemployment rates go higher. But we haven’t seen that this time,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hack locks certain clerk of court offices out of online records

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Schemers crippled clerk of court offices nationwide. A hack that began around Christmas has taken an online filing and records searching system called COTT offline. Clerk’s offices in Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Martin, and Madison parishes all report impacts. One worker in the Livingston Parish...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Man cited by LWDF for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pierre Part man for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations on Jan. 1 in Assumption Parish. Agents cited Jasson Hebert, 49, for hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours, taking an alligator during a closed season, hunting deer without a deer license and deer tags, failing to validate deer harvest, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

MPC to consider redevelopment of old school site in Lakeside

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A request to rezone property in the Lakeside neighborhood for a mixed income housing development will be considered Wednesday by the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission, board Chairman Bill Robertson said Tuesday in a news release. Beechwood Residential, a Baton Rouge development firm, wants to build 60 one-,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms

Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Jay Ducote walks away from Gov’t Taco and Guaranty Media

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA

