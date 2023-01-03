Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth graders spot special-looking stone — and pick up 2,000-year-old find in Israel
The boys were walking around their community, just like every other day, when something extraordinary happened.
Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?
Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya
In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Ancient coins unearthed in desert cave could point to evidence of Maccabean revolt
An ancient treasure trove of silver coins dating back 2,200 years found in a desert cave in Israel could add crucial new evidence to support a story of Jewish rebellion, archaeologists said Tuesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced that earlier this year, a team of experts found 15 silver coins...
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
The Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered an elaborate 2,000-year-old tomb at Salome Cave. The location was a burial site and is believed to have been a place of pilgrimage for early Christians.
This Document is Older Than the Dead Sea Scrolls
Reading my article History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves, you are already familiar with the Dead Sea Scrolls. However, you may not know that they are not the oldest documents.
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world
Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
A Warning for Today's Super Rich From Ancient Rome's Wealthiest Man
Rome's wealthiest man who helped end the Republic bears echoes with Donal Trump today, writes Peter Stothard
In England, archaeologists say they have now pinpointed the earliest and oldest surviving Church of Christian worship
Recently, archaeologists confirmed the identity of England's oldest surviving church, the chapel of St Pancras, in Canterbury. Research by Professor Ken Dark says that the church was "built and consecrated in about 600 by St Augustine." [i]
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
Egyptian ring featuring 'god of fun' discovered in ancient burial
A mysterious burial from ancient Egypt contains gold jewelry, including three rings — one featuring the Bes, the god of fun — and a necklace.
Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel
LACHISH FOREST, Israel Dec 20 (Reuters) - Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say.
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
Who Is Mehmed From Rise Of Empires: Ottoman And What Did He Really Conquer?
Any fan of the Netflix documentary section has likely come across numerous historical documentaries presented alongside all the riveting true crime programs. The streamer has specialized in docudrama historical programs covering everything from the Roman Empire to the fall of Tsarist Russia in the early 20th century. With a mixture of scripted and acted scenes interspersed with interviews and commentary from influential historians and scholars, these nonfiction shows help to bring history alive. In 2020, the platform released "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," which tells the story of the long-lasting Middle Eastern realm that lasted from approximately 1300 CE to the early 20th century (via Britannica).
12 amazing archaeological discoveries of 2022: From the world's oldest limb amputation to the fighting sausage dogs of the Roman Colosseum
Scientists revealed a number of fascinating historical discoveries in 2022, from the oldest drinking straws to the first limb amputation.
The tomb of Jesus Christ's midwife is alleged to have been found
Manger scenes depicting the night that Jesus was born always have Mary and Joseph along with shepherds. Sometimes there are 3 Wise Men and angels. During the course of my life, Many may have assumed as I did that Joseph and Mary were alone during the birth of Christ until Newsweek reported that a tomb has been found that belongs to the midwife who assisted Mary.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Exploring Jordan from Israel: Part IV: Arnon River
“They journeyed and encamped on the other side of Arnon…that juts out from the border of the Amorite; for Arnon is the border of Moab…Israel sent emissaries to Sihon, king of the Amorite, saying, “Let me pass through your land; we shall not turn off to (the) field or vineyard…until we pass your border. But Sihon did not permit Israel to pass, and…assembled his entire people and went out against Israel. Israel smote him with the edge of the sword and took possession of his land, from Arnon to Jabbok (Numbers 21: 13-24)”
Comments / 0