Pace, FL

WKRG News 5

Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
PACE, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies investigating shooting on Troy Street

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Troy Street in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office says they responded to the 200-block of Troy Street at around 7:40 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago. A grand jury has indicted […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

