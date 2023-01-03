Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Related
Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies investigating shooting on Troy Street
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Troy Street in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office says they responded to the 200-block of Troy Street at around 7:40 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.
WEAR
Man wanted for breaking into Escambia County ice cream company facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a suspect broke into an ice cream company facility in Escambia County and stole a gun, cash and other items. The incident happened Saturday morning at Damian's Enterprises located in the 5100-block of Sycamore Drive. The sheriff's office states that in addition to the...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with aggravated assault after shots fired on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault, Wednesday night after Escambia County deputies responded to a shots fired call on Mobile Highway. Lee Wilkerson, 38, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of meth, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa Sheriff’s Investigators’ dedication leads to arrest in 2002 Homicide Case of 2-year-old child
Back in September 2022, 37-year-old Mary Liza was arrested in California on an OCSO homicide warrant for the 2002 murder of two-year-old Marselina Liza. The case was reopened after investigators decided to take a fresh look at the case and noticed something new. Captain David Allen said, “Why don’t we...
WEAR
Sheriff: Victim in Colbert Avenue shooting was shot at just days prior in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues Wednesday for the suspect in a shooting in Escambia County that injured two people. The sheriff's office is looking for a gray sedan. They say surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving off from the scene of the shooting on Colbert Avenue in the...
ECSO searching for vehicle involved in double shooting near Gulf Beach Hwy.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700th block of Colbert Avenue, about a block away from Gulf Beach Hwy., in reference to a shooting. Yesterday, ECSO told WKRG News 5 three victims were shot. ECSO today said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located […]
WEAR
Walton County deputy arrested, fired for stealing money from booked inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Detention deputy was arrested Wednesday and fired for stealing money from an inmate being booked into jail. 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers is charged with petit theft and official misconduct. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies started the investigation into Rogers on...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 injured in shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man and a woman in their 20's are injured after a shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 9:50 p.m. on the 800-block of Colbert Avenue. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was seen traveling in a...
ECSO searching for suspect connected to several armed robberies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual who is wanted in connection to several armed robberies. ECSO said the armed robberies have been of convenience stores, which occurred throughout the county between Nov. 10, 2022, and Jan. 2. ECSO said the individual has been dressed in dark […]
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
Man arrested after allegedly locking 6 roommates inside house and setting it on fire in south Alabama
A man in Baldwin County is behind bars and charged with arson after police say he intentionally set a home on fire and barricaded the door so his roommates could not escape.
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
WEAR
Pensacola Police searching for suspect in armed carjacking near Langley Avenue
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The vehicle involved in the armed carjacking that took place in Pensacola Tuesday night has been recovered in Gulf Breeze, according to Pensacola Police. The suspect in the armed carjacking is still at large, according to police. WEAR News will update this story if any new information...
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
WEAR
Deputies: 2 teens steal truck, firearms, burglarize multiple churches in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens were arrested Wednesday morning after Walton County deputies say they stole a car, multiple guns and broke into several churches. Deputies say they found 19-year-old Teague Kirkland and 16-year-old Christiansen Lopez walking on I-10 near a stolen truck around 2 a.m. The sheriff's office...
Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago. A grand jury has indicted […]
Arab man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
WJHG-TV
Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
Comments / 0