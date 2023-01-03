ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
wearegreenbay.com

Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
wdayradionow.com

Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor

(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
JAMESTOWN, ND
starvedrock.media

Structure Fire Call On East Side Of La Salle

There was an early morning fire call on the east end of La Salle. Firefighters were called just before 2 o'clock Monday morning about a structure fire in the 1500 block of 5th Street, or Route 6. That's just west of Interstate 39. Peru and Utica Fire Departments were dispatched...
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Live Power Line Traps Garbage Truck Driver in La Salle

A dangerous situation defused just after 7:00 Wednesday morning by La Salle first responders. A garbage truck took down a power line in an alley between Sixth and Seventh Streets, just off Hennepin. At one point a live line was on top of the truck. The potentially fatal incident was controlled once La Salle police and firefighters were able to get Ameren to cut the power to the line so first responders could rescue the driver safely.
LASALLE, IL
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL

