fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting
A man was treated for “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds, but police say the victim remains mum on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
More than 730,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Midwest: Drug enforcement agency
The US Drug Enforcement Agency has tallied the deadly fentanyl it seized last year and calculated the number of people it could have killed.
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
wdayradionow.com
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor
(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
starvedrock.media
Structure Fire Call On East Side Of La Salle
There was an early morning fire call on the east end of La Salle. Firefighters were called just before 2 o'clock Monday morning about a structure fire in the 1500 block of 5th Street, or Route 6. That's just west of Interstate 39. Peru and Utica Fire Departments were dispatched...
Police: Drivers stranded in St. Paul, residents advised to limit travel
Police in St. Paul are asking residents to limit their driving until road conditions improve as heavy snow has caused some to become stranded Wednesday, with snow plows trying to catch up. Authorities said police, fire and EMS vehicles are finding other vehicles stuck and blocking roadways. MN 511 shows...
Texas store employee accused of stealing, cashing in more than $21K of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas convenience store employee is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets, which allowed her to cash in more than $21,000 worth of winning tickets, authorities said. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, of San Antonio, was arrested Wednesday and charged with lottery fraud,...
starvedrock.media
Live Power Line Traps Garbage Truck Driver in La Salle
A dangerous situation defused just after 7:00 Wednesday morning by La Salle first responders. A garbage truck took down a power line in an alley between Sixth and Seventh Streets, just off Hennepin. At one point a live line was on top of the truck. The potentially fatal incident was controlled once La Salle police and firefighters were able to get Ameren to cut the power to the line so first responders could rescue the driver safely.
starvedrock.media
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Illinois using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
Here Are The New Illinois Driving Laws That Just Went Into Effect
I would love to tell you that Illinois took some time and drafted some really good new laws that will really crack down on people who blow through red lights, drive below the speed limit in the left-hand lane, or text while driving. Yep, I'd really love to tell you...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
