Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Alvin Earl VanLandingham of Humphrey
Alvin Earl VanLandingham of Humphrey, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the age of 88 years. Earl was born September 29, 1934, in Sheridan, AR, to the late Carl Burton VanLandingham and Ethylene Maude Cooney VanLandingham. He was a graduate of Humphrey High School. In the past, he served as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Jefferson County. He also served in the Army National Guard Reserve and Arkansas National Guard. Earl lived his life as a farmer and long-time professional duck guide for Gardner and Associates, LLC. Everyone who knew him knew of his deep love of the land and wildlife. He was an ardent hunter and fisherman and had many captivating stories about both.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Willie Ray “Buddy” Snyder of Bartlett, Tennessee
Willie Ray “Buddy” Snyder, 87, of Bartlett, TN (formerly of Almyra, AR) was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Buddy was born February 4, 1935, in Arkansas County, Arkansas, to Willie A. Snyder and Marie (Poor) Snyder. He spent most of his life in Almyra, AR where he lovingly raised a family and worked as a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed drag racing, tinkering with motors, muscle cars, fishing, and hunting. Buddy served in the US Army and spent a year in Germany before receiving an honorable discharge. He later served in the Arkansas National Guard (with his brother, Bobby Snyder; brother-in-law, Bobby Malone; and son, Joe Snyder) from which he also received an honorable discharge. After he retired from farming, he moved to Bartlett, TN to live with his son, Joe, and family. Buddy was well-known and greatly loved in the neighborhood. He spent much of his time walking and visiting with neighbors.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Leland Lester Carle of Stuttgart
Leland Lester Carle, 93, of Stuttgart was born Feb. 9, 1929, and passed to his Lord and Savior Jan. 2, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Helen, and is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Rabeneck; one daughter, Leslie Friedrich; one son, Timothy (Terri) Carle; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Diverse 5 joining Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
LITTLE ROCK — Leadership and service that brought distinction to the state’s largest business is the hallmark of five new inductees into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie DAR celebrates Wreaths Across America
Grand Prairie DAR members coordinated Wreaths Across America ceremonies at two cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Most of the members participated in the ceremony at Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart, while other members led the ceremony at the Carlisle Cemetery in Carlisle. Twenty-seven wreaths were placed at the Carlisle Cemetery and twenty-two at Lone Tree Cemetery.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Residents donate over 3,000 goods to ICCM Food Bank and $1,500 to Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center during December fundraiser
Last month, Stuttgart residents participated in a fun holiday challenge and supported the ICCM Food Bank and Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center. Hannah Maier and her family came up with the idea and moved an inflatable elf around their neighborhood from 12th to 21st Street. Participants were asked to find the elf, named Hermey after a character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, snap a picture, and donate nonperishable goods to the food bank.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart city officials sworn into office
A new Stuttgart city council, the mayor, and the city clerk were sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 2, by District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District Elizabeth Skinner. The ceremony took place at city hall. Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala was sworn into office for the second time,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Lower Delta gets a drenching, eight inches in Bayou Meto
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s aerial survey team is in the air this week for its annual January Midwinter Survey of waterfowl, and what they’ll see this time over the landscape is an inundation of water that wasn’t there in December. The state received an expected major rainfall Monday and into Tuesday; however, instead of 4-6 inches drenched throughout all of the Arkansas Delta, what happened instead were pockets of torrential rainfall leaving certain spots with up to 12 inches of rain, where others saw 2 inches or less. The town of DeWitt in Arkansas County was flooded with a foot of rain. George H. Dunklin Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area, which is in Arkansas and Jefferson counties, was hit with 8 inches of rain.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart basketball splits conference opener at Star City
Stuttgart’s first conference matchup in their new league, the 8-4A, took place Tuesday night at Star City. The senior boys won their game 63-38, moving to 10-2 on the season. Stuttgart’s senior girls dropped their opener 60-22. Slow start for Stuttgart’s senior boys. Tuesday night began slowly...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Co. Judge Eddie Best: Residents impacted by flooding urged to report damages
Residents in DeWitt are cleaning up after about 12 inches of rain flooded parts of the city Monday into early Tuesday. Roads, including Highway 130 and U.S. Route 165 on both sides of the town, became impassable. Several homes had to be evacuated. As many as 10 households were reportedly rescued by boat.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Council holds special meeting Dec. 29 to update 2022 budget, pass 2023 budget
The Stuttgart City Council re-convened on Thursday, Dec. 29 to accept the final 2022 budget summary and to formally approve the 2023 budget. Aldermen David Leech and Teddy Holt were absent from the meeting. The council reconvened from its Dec. 20 meeting, which ended in a recess. The council approved...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 school, district, and state report cards released
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education released today the 2022 Report Cards for schools, districts, and the state. The reports reflect available school performance data for the 2021-2022 school year. Report card data are pulled from school district-certified cycle and...
