Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Alvin Earl VanLandingham of Humphrey

Alvin Earl VanLandingham of Humphrey, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the age of 88 years. Earl was born September 29, 1934, in Sheridan, AR, to the late Carl Burton VanLandingham and Ethylene Maude Cooney VanLandingham. He was a graduate of Humphrey High School. In the past, he served as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Jefferson County. He also served in the Army National Guard Reserve and Arkansas National Guard. Earl lived his life as a farmer and long-time professional duck guide for Gardner and Associates, LLC. Everyone who knew him knew of his deep love of the land and wildlife. He was an ardent hunter and fisherman and had many captivating stories about both.
HUMPHREY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Willie Ray “Buddy” Snyder of Bartlett, Tennessee

Willie Ray “Buddy” Snyder, 87, of Bartlett, TN (formerly of Almyra, AR) was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Buddy was born February 4, 1935, in Arkansas County, Arkansas, to Willie A. Snyder and Marie (Poor) Snyder. He spent most of his life in Almyra, AR where he lovingly raised a family and worked as a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed drag racing, tinkering with motors, muscle cars, fishing, and hunting. Buddy served in the US Army and spent a year in Germany before receiving an honorable discharge. He later served in the Arkansas National Guard (with his brother, Bobby Snyder; brother-in-law, Bobby Malone; and son, Joe Snyder) from which he also received an honorable discharge. After he retired from farming, he moved to Bartlett, TN to live with his son, Joe, and family. Buddy was well-known and greatly loved in the neighborhood. He spent much of his time walking and visiting with neighbors.
BARTLETT, TN
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Leland Lester Carle of Stuttgart

Leland Lester Carle, 93, of Stuttgart was born Feb. 9, 1929, and passed to his Lord and Savior Jan. 2, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Helen, and is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Rabeneck; one daughter, Leslie Friedrich; one son, Timothy (Terri) Carle; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Diverse 5 joining Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK — Leadership and service that brought distinction to the state’s largest business is the hallmark of five new inductees into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie DAR celebrates Wreaths Across America

Grand Prairie DAR members coordinated Wreaths Across America ceremonies at two cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Most of the members participated in the ceremony at Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart, while other members led the ceremony at the Carlisle Cemetery in Carlisle. Twenty-seven wreaths were placed at the Carlisle Cemetery and twenty-two at Lone Tree Cemetery.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Residents donate over 3,000 goods to ICCM Food Bank and $1,500 to Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center during December fundraiser

Last month, Stuttgart residents participated in a fun holiday challenge and supported the ICCM Food Bank and Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center. Hannah Maier and her family came up with the idea and moved an inflatable elf around their neighborhood from 12th to 21st Street. Participants were asked to find the elf, named Hermey after a character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, snap a picture, and donate nonperishable goods to the food bank.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart city officials sworn into office

A new Stuttgart city council, the mayor, and the city clerk were sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 2, by District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District Elizabeth Skinner. The ceremony took place at city hall. Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala was sworn into office for the second time,...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Lower Delta gets a drenching, eight inches in Bayou Meto

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s aerial survey team is in the air this week for its annual January Midwinter Survey of waterfowl, and what they’ll see this time over the landscape is an inundation of water that wasn’t there in December. The state received an expected major rainfall Monday and into Tuesday; however, instead of 4-6 inches drenched throughout all of the Arkansas Delta, what happened instead were pockets of torrential rainfall leaving certain spots with up to 12 inches of rain, where others saw 2 inches or less. The town of DeWitt in Arkansas County was flooded with a foot of rain. George H. Dunklin Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area, which is in Arkansas and Jefferson counties, was hit with 8 inches of rain.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart basketball splits conference opener at Star City

Stuttgart’s first conference matchup in their new league, the 8-4A, took place Tuesday night at Star City. The senior boys won their game 63-38, moving to 10-2 on the season. Stuttgart’s senior girls dropped their opener 60-22. Slow start for Stuttgart’s senior boys. Tuesday night began slowly...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

2022 school, district, and state report cards released

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education released today the 2022 Report Cards for schools, districts, and the state. The reports reflect available school performance data for the 2021-2022 school year. Report card data are pulled from school district-certified cycle and...

