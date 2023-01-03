Read full article on original website
La Cabana, a new open air waterfront bar, debuts in St. Pete this weekend
It’s the nighttime counterpart of Patrona Coastal Cafe.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tampa
Tampa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tampa.
The Weekly Challenger
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell
ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency. Owners Marco and Brittany Orefice refuse to skimp on the good cheese.
995qyk.com
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
Beach Beacon
Guilty Sea Sports Pub opens in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Guilty Sea Sports Pub, a new sports bar venture from the Loder family, owners of Crabby Bill’s Family Brands, recently opened at 301 Gulf Blvd., following a yearlong renovation. The former Mexican eatery was completely gutted and refurbished from top to bottom before officially...
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for Free
Photo byLipinski, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Penny Lane is a song by the Beatles that was released in 1967. Primarily written by Paul McCartney, the song references a street in Liverpool, England.
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
wild941.com
ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa
It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. A source that works in local real estate says, ‘Yes it’s true!’ Hopefully their official announcement will come soon about opening a new store in South Tampa located 213 N Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa, FL 33609.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
After 19 years, South Tampa’s Elmer's Sports Cafe will close
Its last day open is Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Laker/Lutz News
Back again, Pigz in Z’Hills looks to be bigger, better
Even though the annual Pigz in Z’Hills BBQ and Blues Festival has never missed a year — even from COVID — organizers are still excited for the event to be back. And, organizers hope this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever. Entering its...
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
Local rehab center prepares for an influx in patients
The influx in patients usually comes after a slow period during the holiday months, but for Turning Point Tampa, that slow period never came this year.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
