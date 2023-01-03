The fire that seriously injured a Kingston woman yesterday started in the kitchen, said Kingston Fire Chief Mark R. Douglass and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Our thoughts right now are with the victim and her family,” said Chief Douglass. “I also want to remind the community that cooking is the leading cause of fires and fire injuries at home. Always stay near the oven when boiling, broiling, or frying, and use a lid or cookie sheet to smother a grease fire in a pan. Never try to move a burning pan or douse it with water.”

KINGSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO