Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
newbedfordguide.com
Cooking Fire Causes Serious Injuries in Kingston
The fire that seriously injured a Kingston woman yesterday started in the kitchen, said Kingston Fire Chief Mark R. Douglass and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Our thoughts right now are with the victim and her family,” said Chief Douglass. “I also want to remind the community that cooking is the leading cause of fires and fire injuries at home. Always stay near the oven when boiling, broiling, or frying, and use a lid or cookie sheet to smother a grease fire in a pan. Never try to move a burning pan or douse it with water.”
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
thisweekinworcester.com
Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
nbcboston.com
Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence
Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000
Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police report five residential, commercial break-ins
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Police Department have been dealing with a rash of both residential and commercial break-ins since the New Year. Officers responded on Jan. 2 to Sachi Japanese Restaurant on Union Street for the report of a break-in. In a release, police said the restaurant was “ransacked,” and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
Ashland Man Killed In Intoxicated New Year's Eve Car Crash: Report
A car crash early in the morning of New Year's Eve turned deadly for an Ashland man, Boston 25 reported. Three people were heading north in a car on Route 146 when the driver, 25-year-old Christopher Vincent of Watertown, lost control of the car while trying to enter the access portion of…
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
Soggy Weather To End The Week
Temperatures will hold steady or gradually drop through the day. It will be cool, drizzly and foggy most of Thursday. The ice threat doesn’t look as great as it did yesterday, but we still have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect north and west of Worcester starting at noon. Some communities, especially those at higher elevations, will be near the freezing point this afternoon with patchy ice developing. Untreated roads along the MA/NH border may experience some additional glaze or black ice overnight, but Metro West and Boston will simply stay damp.
Driver in Springfield head-on car crash has died
The driver in a head-on car crash on Armory Street in Springfield has died.
Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Shrewsbury
Matthew Caola and Lindsey Caola bought the property at 4 Heywood Street, Shrewsbury, from Gaurav Rajpal and Ritu Soni on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,050,000 which works out to $372 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,014-square-foot lot. Additional...
Man dies after being found shot in Springfield parking garage on Dec. 31, police say
A man was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged scuffle inside a Springfield parking garage early New Year’s Eve, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Springfield police monitored a parking garage on Bridge Street when officers heard gunshots and spotted two...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
communityadvocate.com
Patricia A. Newsham, 89, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Patricia A. (Mackin) Newsham, ‘Pat’, 89, of Portrush Run, Estero, FL, formerly of Narragansett, RI, Shrewsbury, MA, and South Weymouth, MA, died on December 29, 2022, after a brief illness. In her final days, she was surrounded by her caring and heartbroken children. Pat was the devoted wife of the late John, “Jack,” Newsham for nearly 50 years.
communityadvocate.com
Antoinette Metzger, 86, of Westborough
– Antoinette “Annette” Metzger, 86, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare in Worcester. She was the wife of the late William Metzger. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Sessa) Zanca. She was educated...
Comments / 0