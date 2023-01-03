Read full article on original website
County Commission approves truck purchases, prepares for new year
The Lyon County Commission had a short meeting Thursday morning to start off the new year. Commissioners approved the purchase of six 2023 Ram double cab 4x4 trucks from Clint Bowyer Autoplex for a total of $237,713.70 for the Sheriff’s Office. Tobey Kelly with the Sheriff’s Office said the...
Commission looks to strong year in 2023
The Emporia City Commission celebrated a year of growth and new beginnings during outgoing mayor Becky Smith's "state of the city" speech Wednesday. Smith said the city had welcomed many new faces in 2022, including city manager Trey Cocking, Police Chief Ed Owens, Fire Chief Brandon Beck, and Regional Development Association president Chuck Scott. The city also welcomed a new communications manager in Christine Johnson, a new library director in Pauline Stacchini, and a new president at Emporia State University in Ken Hush.
Giefer back on as mayor, Brinkman vice-mayer
Danny Giefer was once again selected as the mayor of Emopria during the Emporia City Commission's first regular meeting of the year Wednesday. Commissioner Susan Brinkman was selected as vice-mayor. Giefer said he was excited for the coming year after ending 2022 on a strong note. "We had goal setting...
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone
The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023
Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
Stormont Vail Health cuts the ribbon on the Geary County campus
There was a major milestone accomplishment Tuesday in Junction City when the ribbon was cut for the Stormont Vail Health - Flinthills Campus. Dr. Rob Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO, told a large audience at the campus ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ), that the hospital and clinic will be successful because the confidence of the community had been regained.
Friends of Zoo plan 30th fundraiser
The Emporia Friends of the Zoo will mark 30 years of fundraising activities this March. The annual Roundup Fundraiser is scheduled for Friday,March 3 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with a silent and live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler Street closures ahead
Wheeler Street will be closed to through traffic from 15th to 18th Ave starting this week, the City of Emporia announced Tuesday. According to the city, the three blocks of Wheeler St. will be closed for storm sewer improvements associated with the Village Elementary School project. The improvements are expected to last up to two weeks, pending weather.
First use of new Olpe security system is in error
A new security system now is installed in Olpe Schools. That became public knowledge Tuesday, when the schools announced a false alarm. “Our SafeDefend system was unintentionally activated,” the schools admitted on Facebook. It happened around 10:50 a.m., but no other details were disclosed.
KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began. The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.
Newman Regional Health making great strides in workforce development
With turnover rates below the national average for the first time in a decade and over 30 new registered nurse hires, workforce development at Newman Regional Health is looking up. “We have worked really hard this year,” Newman Regional Health Chief Nursing Officer Heather Aylward said. “We have 32 RN...
Small earthquake reported west of Elmdale
A small earthquake in Marion County caused minor shaking in western Chase County on Wednesday. The US Geological Survey says an earthquake developed about eight miles east-southeast of Lincolnville shortly after 10 am. Weak shaking was reported near Elmdale from the magnitude 2.2 quake. No damage or injuries were reported.
Domestic call leads to pot arrest in Cottonwood
A Cottonwood Falls man is accused of domestic violence and possessing illegal drugs. A statement from the Chase County Sheriffs Office Tuesday night said Brian Smith, 57, was arrested on Oak Street around 3 p.m. It followed a reported domestic disturbance.
Dorothy Jean Scoggin
Dorothy Jean Scoggin, 92, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home southwest of Hartford. She was born October 7, 1930 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Frank and Josie Emley Cunningham. Dorothy lived the early years of her life in the Emporia and Hartford area before moving with her parents to Olathe when she was a teenager.
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
BOOR: Women in Farm Program
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
Weather wrapup: More 100s, more rain for some
With the holiday weekend storm concerns completed, it’s time to add up the local weather score for 2022. The total precipitation at Emporia Municipal Airport for the year is a bit mysterious, because the rain gauge did not work on several days when rain fell in July.
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
