Charlotte, NC

Four Young Guys That Should See More Playing Time in Week 18

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 2 days ago

The final game of the season could see a lot of young talent on display.

Week 18 isn't going to be for the NFC South division and it's not going to be to get into the playoffs but that doesn't mean the Panthers are just going to completely throw in the towel. Their focus is to go out and win the game, putting an exclamation point on the team's resurgence with their first divisional sweep since 2017.

"I think our main concern is winning the football game. Whatever that takes. Young guys, old guys. You're one of eleven that's out there performing, so go execute. We've had that whole conversation, to be honest, the whole year about bringing certain guys up and playing certain guys. We just need to go win a football game and finish the right way."

That being said, Wilks and GM Scott Fitterer aren't blind to the situation. They know that in the grand scheme of things, this game isn't worth playing your starters/veteran players in 100% of the snaps. There are guys that have dealt with some injuries throughout the year and can use this as an opportunity to sit out, heal, and allow the team to take a look at some of the younger talent on the roster.

When thinking about who some of those young players may be, there are four that come to mind.

RB Raheem Blackshear

With D'Onta Foreman carrying the torch as the Panthers' leading rusher and Chuba Hubbard doing a solid job as a change-of-pace back, it has limited the number of opportunities that Blackshear gets. That said, he's done well when his number has been called, rushing for 76 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Considering Foreman has taken a lot of beating over the last two months, I would expect his touches to be trimmed down which will ultimately open the door for Blackshear.

OL Cade Mays

We've seen Mays appear in 17 offensive snaps this year. Oddly enough, none of them have come as an offensive lineman. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo carved out a role for him as a fullback when Giovanni Ricci was banged up and he excelled in that role. Now, it may be a good time to give him a few snaps up front whether it be at guard or center. During his collegiate career, Mays played all five spots on the offensive line so James Campen can throw him in just about anywhere.

DT Marquan McCall

McCall saw some action earlier in the year but hasn't seen nearly as much time under interim DC Al Holcomb. I don't think it's a lack of trust, I think it's more of the guys in front of him being able to stay healthy. The undrafted rookie had a big day in Week 2 against the Giants, recording three tackles and one tackle for loss.

DE Amaré Barno

Barno was always going to be a project. Given his long, lanky frame, Carolina knew that he needed to fill that frame out and add more strength to his already exceptional athleticism. I'm not sure if he'll ever develop into an every-down rush end but he could certainly grow into a 3rd down pass rusher.

AllPanthers

AllPanthers

