capcity.news
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
capcity.news
Cheyenne saw coldest temperature in 30 years in December, weather station says
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Extreme temperatures Cheyenne residents experienced last month have not been seen in the city for decades. The National Weather Service issued a December 2022 weather recap this morning, reporting that last month’s minus-25-degree temperatures were the lowest in Cheyenne since 1990. The average December temperature...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow before the weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight possibility of snow before the weekend. Today, Jan. 5, will be mostly sunny with a high of 39 and southwest winds at 10–15 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28 and west-southwest winds at 10 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow for remainder of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are likely to see blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 4, will have blowing snow throughout the day under sunny skies with a high of 31, according to the forecast. Windchill values will be between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 35–40 mph before decreasing in the afternoon to 30–35 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph. The evening will have patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m., with clear skies and a low of 15. Windchill values will be between zero and 5 degrees, with a west wind at 15–20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
capcity.news
Partly sunny skies in store for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can look forward to partly sunny skies for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 3, will be partly sunny with a high of 29 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 18. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 10–20 mph. Winds will pick up to 25–35 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
capcity.news
Trees in Holliday Park to be removed in upcoming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A local tree service hired by the City of Cheyenne will be removing 24 large trees at Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks. Residents are being asked to stay clear of tree removal operations and abide by any closures at the park’s location on 19th Morrie Avenue.
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/4/23–1/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
capcity.news
Laramie County Library System welcomes new deputy director of public service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System welcomed Beth Cook as its new deputy director of public service. In her role, Cook will oversee the Circulation and Branch Services, Cataloging Services, Youth and Outreach Services and Adult Services divisions while ensuring that the library’s standards for customer service and innovation are being consistently met.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department requests public help in identifying porch pirate
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a porch pirate. A person was caught on camera pillaging packages from a home on the 2000 block of Pebrican Avenue. Video footage of the suspect can be found on the department’s Facebook page.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department welcomes new officers to the team
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is proud to announce that two new officers have joined the Cheyenne Police Department. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne police officers this morning, Jan. 3, at the Public Safety Center. Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police arrest suspect in Jan. 3 shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested one suspect in a Tuesday, Jan. 3 shooting that injured a man. Police say they were investigating a report of a shooting at 5:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 19th Street. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. Another adult man was taken into custody.
capcity.news
Stephanie Lam joins Cap City’s newsroom as community reporter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Stephanie Lam is Cap City News’s new community reporter. Born and raised in California’s Bay Area, Lam graduated from a local state school with a journalism degree before moving to the U.K. to earn her master’s in international communication. Upon realizing she would...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold January meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave., with an option to join via Zoom. Topic: Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board. Time: Jan. 10, 2023,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
capcity.news
Cheyenne city employees to see wage increases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — City of Cheyenne employees will see a salary increase at the end of the month following action from the Finance Committee this afternoon. All full-time employees, excluding the Mayor, members of Cheyenne Firefighters Local 27 and employees of the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will receive between a 2% and 6% pay increase effective Jan. 31.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to no longer accept future federal entitlement grants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After almost 50 years, Cheyenne will no longer accept federal entitlement grants to fund local housing and community projects. During the Finance Committee’s Wednesday’s meeting, councilmembers authorized a resolution allowing the city to decline the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, Entitlement Grant and phase out of the program after 2024.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Garcia; Laybourn
Tiodorita Marie “Tita” Garcia: January 19, 1956 – December 31, 2022. Tiodorita “Tita” Garcia passed away at Davis Hospice after losing her courageous battle to Cancer. Tita was born on January 19, 1956 to Gilfredo and Mary Bessie Sanchez. Tita was the most positive and...
