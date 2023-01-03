Read full article on original website
National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
National park in Florida shut down after hundreds of migrants make landfall
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles...
Nearly 500 migrants come ashore in Florida Keys, forcing major park to close
A massive wave of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, as some 500 people believed to be from Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean came ashore in what local officials described as a major “crisis.” The arrivals forced authorities to close Dry Tortugas National Park, where some 300 migrants arrived over New Year’s and were met by first responders who did their best to provide aid, including food and water. At about the same time, another 160 migrants landed by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys, officials said. Then on Monday, two new groups of migrants...
Val Demings Announces $18 Million in Federal Funds from Omnibus for Central Florida District
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., recently showcased her support for the federal omnibus which will send $18 million for public safety, health care, and the economy to her Central Florida district. $3,000,000 for OUC: Eight New High-Speed Charging Hubs for Electric Vehicles. $2,805,363 for LYNX: New Pine Hills Bus Transfer...
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned
Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Under DeSantis, Florida Captures Title Of America’s Fastest-Growing State
Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is definitely on fire, as the Biden administration’s latest data show. The Sunshine State became America’s fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report issued this week. Bureau analysts reported that Florida’s
Ron DeSantis Inauguration speech: 'Florida is where woke goes to die!'
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is where 'woke goes to die' as he claimed credit for fostering a state where families want to move for the sake of 'sanity' in a speech following his swearing-in.
The U.S. is reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
HAVANA — The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana. The Embassy confirmed this week it will begin processing...
Tom Brady, Ron DeSantis and Ian: Florida’s biggest news stories of 2022
As the calendar turns anew, it’s time to wrap up the year that was. Last week we counted down the first half of our list of the top 20 Florida and Tampa Bay news stories of 2022, as chosen by Tampa Bay Times journalists. This week it’s time for the top 10.
Hundreds of ‘Surfing Santas’ Take to Florida Beaches for Charity
Typically, Santas in the warmer states get to enjoy a bit of sunshine during the Christmas season, but this year, the surfing men in red bundled up to catch some waves. It’s a tradition for folks near Cocoa Beach, Florida. Both men and women will adorn red and white suits and hit the water, but with the Sunshine State experiencing freezing temperatures this year, it made the surf a bit harder. Nonetheless, these selfless folks persisted all in the name of a bigger purpose.
Maybe we should ban e-bikes on the Pinellas Trail | Letters
Walking the Pinellas Trail should not be hazardous to your health | Column, Dec. 29. A tip o’ the bike helmet to columnist Richard Morea for noting the menace of motorized vehicles on the supposedly “non-motorized” Pinellas Trail. Today, I took my trusty, rusty Schwinn three-speed on the trail. It’s a mixed-use path, with traditional users (dog walkers, runners and “human-powered” bikers like me) sharing a narrow band with motorized bikes, scooters and e-skateboards. Riders of the motorized vehicles generally lack helmets, manners or empathy. Today, a guy who blew past me at 20 mph was busy texting, an example of technology in the hands of idiots.
WSVN-TV
More migrants land in Key Largo after several hundred made landfall throughout Florida Keys over weekend
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrants came ashore in South Florida, adding to the hundreds of attempts for freedom that have taken place in the Florida Keys over the past few days. Officials are calling it a growing crisis. On Tuesday, well over 100 migrants arrived near the coast...
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
The Best City To Live In If You're Retired
This is the best city to live in for retirement, offering a high quality of life, accessibility, and infrastructure, and for a relatively low cost.
Florida Keys overwhelmed by migrant landings, officials ask feds for help
MIAMI - As the number of migrant landings increases dramatically, Monroe authorities desperately ask for federal help."What we're seeing in my county Monroe, in the Keys, 120 miles of waterway, mass migration," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay in Doral on Wednesday while at least 40 more Cuban migrants landed at different parts of the Florida Keys, in the morning. "I got migrants landing in upper, middle, lower keys… So, we're concerned about the impact of immigration and the lack of a (federal) plan." Ramsay joined senator Rick Scott at a press conference addressing what the Sheriff labeled as an "unprecedented...
Amid Southwest Disaster, Kind Stranger Texts 50 Passengers the Location of Their Luggage : 'You Are a Life Saver!'
Brittany Loubier-Vervisch endured baggage claim chaos at the Tampa International Airport over Christmas weekend.
From January 1, Floridians Will Save 50% on Toll Charges Says Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis reminded his followers on Twitter that from January 1 2023, toll charges will be reduced by 50% in the Sunshine State.
