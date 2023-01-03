Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Embarc Collective receives $20k grant
January 5, 2023 - Embarc Collective, a co-working and startup incubator in Tampa, has received a $20,000 grant from the Florida Blue Foundation to go toward Embarc's efforts to prevent burnout and promote mental well-being for their members. The grant "will enable Embarc Collective to launch CEO Peer Groups, which are close-knit communities of startup CEOs at the same stage of startup building who will keep each other accountable and help to navigate business challenges under a common ethos of accountability, trust and candor," according to Embarc's announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project
A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside Pinellas’ 2022 economic report
The rise of a tech incubator and creation of a new economic incentive program are key initiatives boosting the local economy, according to Pinellas County Economic Development’s 2022 annual report. This year, the county’s robust manufacturing base and tech sector thrived while the metro area reached new record-breaking low...
Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Tampa
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a 16,500 square-foot building in Tampa, FL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005990/en/ The Reproductive Medicine Group of Tampa (Photo: Business Wire)
stpetecatalyst.com
County residents to transfer $51.2 billion in 10 years
The U.S. is on the cusp of what experts call the “greatest generational wealth transfer in history,” with CNBC reporting that baby boomers will leave their children $68 trillion. Mark Mirsberger, CEO of Dana Investment Advisors, told the media outlet that baby boomers “accumulated a greater percentage of...
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
fox13news.com
Growing downtown St. Pete is tough transition for business owners
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Downtown St. Pete is booming, exciting a lot of neighbors about the future of the area, while leaving some business owners frustrated about the current situation. According to a city spokesperson, there are 10 construction projects in a one-mile radius around 200 Central Avenue, where crews...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Local rehab center prepares for an influx in patients
The influx in patients usually comes after a slow period during the holiday months, but for Turning Point Tampa, that slow period never came this year.
stpetecatalyst.com
Competing Gas Plant/Trop developers face the public
Over 500 St. Pete residents and developers gathered in person at The Coliseum Wednesday evening to physically meet the development teams vying to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site – which will be the city’s largest transformative project. The proposers who responded to the city’s request for proposals...
businessobserverfl.com
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
mynews13.com
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to Start
Volunteering is a great way to feed your soul, and give back to your community. However, knowing where to look and how to get involved can be overwhelming. Especially in such a big and diverse place as Tampa! So here at Modern Globe we’ve created a list of where to start volunteering in Tampa Bay. This list is by no means exhaustive and if you see we are missing an organization that needs volunteers, tell us! We’re a community site and we want to hear from our community.
stpetecatalyst.com
DRC denies Mirror Lake condo project
The Developmemt Review Commission has denied plans for a 200-foot-high condominium tower that would rise in Mirror Lake. St. Pete-based Skyward Living, controlled by St. Pete local Hudson Harr, was seeking approval of a site plan to construct an 82-unit, 18-story building with 840 square feet of commercial space and a 99-space parking garage, located at 200 and 216 Mirror Lake Drive North and 745 2nd Ave. North.
stpetecatalyst.com
Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech
The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
fox13news.com
St. Pete program helps those with disabilities lead more independent lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg program is helping people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Their initiative is changing lives. Students in the St. Petersburg Therapeutic Recreation program made this past Christmas a little merrier for some local residents. They were handing out free holiday food baskets.
3 of IRS criminal ‘top 10 cases of 2022’ investigated by Tampa agents
Every year the Internal Revenue Service, or the tax agency for the U.S. government, puts out a list of their top 10 investigations. For the 2022 list, three cases were investigated by Tampa-based agents.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg bucks national ‘skimming’ trend
According to FICO, credit and debit card skimming fraud “is back with a vengeance,” with incidents increasing by 700% in the first half of 2022. However, the St. Petersburg Police Department didn’t receive a single skimming device complaint last year. Skimming fraud involves criminals installing illegal devices...
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
