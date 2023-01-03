Who is Damar Hamlin? The Buffalo Bills safety keeps Pittsburgh and his family close

Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses friendship with Damar Hamlin
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media Tuesday and addressed his longstanding friendship with Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Tomlin said he has known Hamlin, who collapsed Monday during the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals, since the defensive back was 12. “It’s...
Two Options the NFL Has for the Bills-Bengals Game
The football world stopped on Monday night, just before 9 pm during the Buffalo Bills at the Cincinnati Bengals game ay Paycor Stadium. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle and had his heartbeat restored on the field. He remains at the ICU in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin collapses on field after making tackle
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.CONTINUED COVERAGE: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injuryHamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic alum who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, was injured during the first quarter of Monday's game. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field, reporters at the game tweeted. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football...
Damar Hamlin is awake and shows 'substantial improvement,' physicians say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, is awake and has shown "substantial" improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians. Physicians from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old is being treated, said at a Thursday news conference...
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, remains in critical condition but has shown "signs of improvement," the NFL team said Wednesday afternoon. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,"...
Condolences pour in for Damar Hamlin, who's in critical condition after an NFL game
Professional football players, NFL teams and athletic figures across all sports expressed their support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game. Hamlin was listed in critical condition early Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing following a...
The on-field medical team that treated Buffalo's Damar Hamlin is being praised
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition after he collapsed during a game earlier this week. The team said he has shown some improvement. We have an update this morning on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who you may recall suffered cardiac arrest during a televised NFL game this week. The Bills say that Hamlin is showing signs of improvement, although he remains hospitalized in critical condition. Many people are praising the medical personnel who treated him in the moments after he collapsed. Here's NPR's Tom Goldman.
Fans raise more than $4 million for Damar Hamlin's toy drive
An online fundraiser started by the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin registered more than $4 million in donations just hours after the NFL star suffered cardiac arrest during a game on Monday. The Bills said in a statement that the 24-year-old's heartbeat was restored while on the field, but that...
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Buffalo-Cincinnati options, per ESPN's Adam Schefter: Postponement, no Pro Bowl 'bye week'
NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent told reporters Wednesday that the league hasn't ruled out a postponement of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game that was suspended Monday night when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and was rushed to UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Vincent added...
The latest on Damar Hamlin after he collapsed in Monday night's game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati following his collapse Monday night during a game against the Bengals. The Bills say he had a cardiac arrest after a tackle. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, in critical condition, after suffering cardiac arrest in an NFL game...
How the Big Ten approached women's basketball scheduling to raise national profile, prep for NCAA tournament
The Big Ten’s philosophy on nonconference scheduling isn’t written down in a binding commitment. No one is telling a team it has to schedule this opponent instead of that one. Instead, the conference details to coaches the importance of schedule strength, works with a scheduling consultant and provides useful metrics on how matchups would impact a team in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
