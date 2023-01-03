Read full article on original website
Erie’s Habitat for Humanity asks for donations
One community staple has asked for a helping hand this new year. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is in need of new donations. The donations they receive go towards their Habitat for Humanity building projects. They are also used for the re-store and sell at an affordable price. This includes kitchen cabinets, home décor, and […]
“Lexi’s Corner” Memorial Taking Shape
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An effort to erect a permanent memorial honoring the life of a Jamestown teenager killed during a hit and run crash just over one year ago is taking shape. In 2021, 15-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan was crossing West 6th Street on New Year’s...
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport
A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
Fresh start: Starting the new year on the right foot
The start of 2023 means for many people the start of some New Year’s resolutions. Often times, people set personal fitness goals for the year, and some got a head start on the first of the year out at Presque Isle State Park. Runners and bikers are taking the term “new year, new me” to […]
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Charlie’s Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company’s locations in Butler County. A spokesperson for Byrnes & Kiefer Company confirmed via email that the company closed its Callery and Hermitage facilities but says it plans to operate other businesses located in California and North Carolina.
Two Erie Fire Companies Receive $220,000 in Grant Funding
Two Erie fire companies will split $216,300 in state grant funding for new resources. The funding includes $146,300 to Brookside Fire Company for self-contained breathing apparatus units, including 19 packs and 18 cylinders and batters. Perry Hi-Way Hose Company will receive $70,000 for training support. The funding was administered through...
Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville
Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
New 24-hour gym coming to Edinboro in February
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro and its surrounding communities soon will have a new fitness facility to perhaps help them meet their New Year’s Resolutions or for their lifelong pursuit of wellness. Alt Fitness is owned by husband and wife team JJ and Brandi Benson. The Bensons owned a small gym in Cochranton before they sold the […]
Jet 24 Action News at 6
A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher. A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher.
Erie County Council select 2023 chairman and co-chair
Housekeeping efforts are being made by the Erie County Council as they discuss reorganization for the new year. County council members made nominations on Tuesday for who will hold chairman and co-chairman for 2023. Erie County Council Chairman Brian Shank said every meeting in 2022 was a victory. Shank added that Project Resolve is one […]
Pet of the Day 1/3/23
Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but that she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home. If that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Dinner is Served by Lisa Provides Meals for all Occasions: Giving You the Business
The holiday season has been a very busy one for an Erie based small business that is centered all around food. The woman behind the operation used to run the café inside the Erie County Courthouse while operating her catering business. Food for any meal of the day. From...
Metroplex shooting leaves one dead, community reacts
Erie Police are investigating the last homicide of 2022, a shooting at a private party at the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. That shooting left one man injured and another dead. The Erie County coroner identified the victim as Steve Smith, 38. There have been mixed reactions from community members […]
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
BREAKING NEWS: Crash Shuts Down Portion of Route 8 in Venango County
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The northbound lane of Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County is closed from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the on ramp for Georgetown Road due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Jamestown Audiologist Giving Away Free Hearing Aids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown area audiologist has made it their mission to help those suffering from hearing loss, and this New Year, they are giving away a pair of free hearing aids, free of cost. Jamie Parasiliti, owner of The Hearing Place started the giveaway...
