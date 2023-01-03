ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin: Patriots, NFL, Fans Respond With Thoughts, Prayers and Actions

By Richie Whitt
While some NFL teams postponed media availability and canceled practice Tuesday, fans and players flooded the Buffalo Bill's foundation with almost $4 million in donations.

A day after one of the most frightening scenes in the history of the NFL, it's clear that Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin isn't just in our "thoughts and prayers" ... but also our actions.

Tuesday is anything but "business as usual" in the NFL.

While Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing in cardiac arrest during Monday night's game , the league - and sports fans across the country - are responding with respectful actions and an outpouring of donations.

The New England Patriots - along with the Philadelphia Eagles - announced they are canceling media availability scheduled for Tuesday. The Houston Texans canceled practice altogether.

In Seattle, coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks "don't care" about Week 18 in light of Hamlin's scary situation. And in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits he " watched in fear " as the player was administered life-saving CPR while laying on the field for almost 10 minutes.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills Sunday in Buffalo in a game they must win in order to make the playoffs. But that that game has suddenly taken a back seat to the health and well-being of Hamlin. Several members of the New England organization took to social media Monday night to offer support .

While the league reacts by appropriately pausing, fans are springing to action.

When he entered the NFL in 2020, Hamlin launched the Chasing M’s Foundation. He wrote this on the introductory page for his website:

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact.

Chasing M’s has conducted toy drives for children, and the donations were sent to his mother Nina’s Day Care Center in his hometown of McKees Rock, Pennsylvania.

On Monday the foundation had a "Toy Drive" on GoFundMe with a goal of raising $2,500 . As of Tuesday morning - boosted by distraught fans and Patriots players including Brian Hoyer, Lawrence Guy and Myles Bryant - the total had skyrocketed to almost $4 million.

Hamlin's family released a statement Tuesday thanking fans for their prayers and generous donations.

