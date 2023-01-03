Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
Consumer Reports.org
The TVs Coming From Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, and TCL in 2023
Just days into the new year, and we already have a good idea of what TV shoppers can expect in 2023, starting with more LCD sets that use Mini LEDs in backlights, some developments to boost brightness in OLED TVs, which traditionally have topped our TV ratings, and more TV brands offering sets with screens 85 inches and even larger.
Digital Trends
You can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $500 today
Best Buy has some great TV deals right now including a huge $300 off the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to only $500 for a limited time. Ideally suited for anyone keen to get a big screen experience without spending a fortune, the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV is fantastic value for your living room setup. It’s unlikely to stay this price for long so snap it up now while you still have the chance. Here’s a quick overview of why it’s worth it.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar
In Las Vegas, thousands of people have gathered for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to discover and drool over everything from new gaming monitors to smart toilets – with countless new releases unveiled every hour. Two companies showed off new earbuds with touchscreen cases: the HP Voyager Free 60 Plus ($299+, avail March 2023) and JBL Tour Pro 2 ($250, Spring 2023). Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled 57-inch 8K mini-LED gaming monitors and smaller, brighter mini and mircoLED TVs. Acer revealed a new Bike Desk for keeping active in your home office and charging devices via USB. Keep an eye on our Tech coverage for more news from CES 2023.
Gear Patrol
The Coolest TVs and Monitors Revealed (So Far) at CES 2023
In the past few years, one of the biggest draws of the Consumer Electronics Show — a.k.a. CES – has been the television sets. It's the time of the year when most major players — be it LG, Sony or Samsung — all announce their new models that will come out later in the year, but they also show off some of the crazy concepts and display technologies that they've been working on, too.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Samsung CES 2023 press conference: Everything that was announced
Curious to see what Samsung's up to at CES 2023? We're watching the keynote live and have all the details.
Gear Patrol
Meet Afeela, a New Electric Car Brand from Sony and Honda
Sony has been spelling out its electric car ambitions at CES with the Vision S concept in 2020, followed by the Vision S O2 concept in 2022. For CES 2023, we're getting a better picture of what the production version of Sony's EV project — in partnership with Honda — will look like.
ZDNet
Save $1000 on this premium 75-inch QNED LG TV at Best Buy
The holiday season -- not to mention the influx of Christmas movies on show -- may have made you realize it is time to upgrade your existing, aging TV set. If this is the case, ZDNET has found an excellent deal on a premium smart TV worthy of consideration. Available at Best Buy, we've found a 75-inch LG 83 Series QNED smart TV on sale. Normally set with a retail price of around $2499, the US retail giant has slashed the price of this TV set to $1499, saving you $1000 for a limited time.
Roku Announces First Smart TVs Designed and Made by the Company
Roku has spent eight years of working with partners to produce HDTVs powered by its streaming tech. Now the company is rolling into the category itself with the first line of exclusively Roku-branded smart TVs. Scheduled to be available in the spring of 2023, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24- to 75-inch screen sizes, with retail prices starting at $119 and going up to $999. The company declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs. Roku said it is not producing the...
Gear Patrol
The BMW i Vision Dee Concept Packs an Insane Amount of Futuristic Tech
Like pretty much every carmaker these days, BMW is rushing headlong into the electric, autonomous (or at least quasi-autonomous) future. EV models like the iX SUV and i4 sedan/hatchback represent big steps in that direction, but the brand's biggest leap to date will come in 2025, with the arrival of the much-ballyhooed Neue Klasse generation of vehicles.
CNBC
Roku CEO explains why the company is launching its own line of TVs
The streaming company unveiled its new line of televisions, Roku Select and Roku Plus Series, Wednesday during the Consumer Electronics Show. Roku has sold hardware items in the past, like sound-amplifying devices and streaming players, though they have often been the money-losing parts of its business. Still, Wood is optimistic about selling the new TVs.
Gear Patrol
Should You Get a TV or Projector?
When building a home theater, one of the first things you have to decide is how big of a screen you want (and what your budget allows). If you have the wall space for a really big screen, you might even want to consider buying a projector rather than a TV. But there are a few things to know before you do.
CES 2023: A truly wireless TV with rechargeable batteries and vacuum lock
The panel can be controlled using hand gestures and also offers facial recognition.
nexttv.com
Comcast-Charter JV Partners With Element for Smart TVs Powered by Xumo OS (CES 2023)
Chinese electronics company, which already works with Roku, will make smart TVs powered by the Xumo TVOS for the U.S. market. Xumo, the streaming joint venture kicked off last year by U.S. cable giants Comcast and Charter Communications, is licensing its TVOS to China's Element Electronics to power smart TVs for the U.S. market.
Samsung's 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TVs Aim to Impress With Immersive Visuals
Samsung’s taking the stage ahead of CES 2023's kickoff and unveiling its new line of TVs at its “First Look” event. For 2023, the tech giant and TV leader is sticking with what has been working in the space. We have new Neo QLED 4K and 8K...
CNET
Samsung Unveils New Dolby Atmos Soundbars at CES 2023
Samsung has taken the wraps off three new Dolby Atmos soundbars for 2023 at CES, and as with its new TVs there is now a pronounced emphasis on gaming. Firstly, the HW-G60C soundbar is a gaming-focused version of last year's HW-S60, and it includes echo-canceling microphones and LED lighting. This soundbar is designed to be used with a PC, though it should work with a TV too, and its microphones isolate users' voices for virtual-assistant functionality and in-game chat. Connectivity includes HDMI/ARC, USB and AirPlay 2.
