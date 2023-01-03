ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Historic District Commission Meeting 1/10/23

The Ypsilanti Historic District Commission will hold a regular meeting in the in-person meeting format, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ypsilanti Senior Citizens Center, 1015 Congress, Ypsilanti, MI 48197. The public will be able to make comment during Public Comment or Audience Participation. Instructions for Persons...
YPSILANTI, MI
cityofypsilanti.com

City of Ypsilanti Newsletter - January

Check out the latest publication of the City of Ypsilanti Newsletter. -You will find a lot of helpful information, project updates, and what's happening in our local community.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy