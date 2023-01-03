Read full article on original website
Related
localemagazine.com
17 Restaurants in SoCal Serving Warm and Comforting Dishes This Winter
Cozy Up and Dig in to Some of the Most Delicious Comfort Food in SoCal. It can be difficult to sum up comfort food in a matter of words—we could call it food that evokes a sense of well-being and consolation, but in all honesty, it’s a feeling in and of itself. Comfort food can offer a rush of dopamine with a warm side of nostalgia, leaving us with full bellies and a smile on our faces. But don’t break out your grandma’s recipes just yet. From go-to family favorites to unexpected yet welcome twists on old classics, there are plenty of spots around Southern California that are dishing out all of your comfort cravings this winter.
wanderwisdom.com
18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California
As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
KGET 17
Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28
Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
localemagazine.com
8 New Year Resolutions to Keep All Year Long
Give Your 2023 a Healthy Start With These 8 Resolutions. It’s that time of year again—the time when ads for diets, gyms and workout equipment flood your social media feeds and inbox. Most of the time, momentum for our New Year’s resolutions can dwindle by March, but that’s certainly not for a lack of effort. Fortunately, there are plenty of health and wellness resolutions that can keep you feeling your best throughout the year. Whether you’re coming into 2023 with a “new year, new me” attitude or simply want to make self-love a priority, here are eight healthy New Year resolutions that are attainable and worth keeping for an entire 12 months.
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen Before
When you think of beachfront hotels in Southern California, establishments likeVEA Newport Beach probably come to mind. VEA, with its California-cool aesthetic, is the quintessential SoCal escape.
palisadesnews.com
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
Diaz: Who Is The Real Bogeyman In Santa Ana?
The hyper-criminalization of communities of color in central Orange County must be recognized in order to implement sound policy that truly keeps our neighborhoods safe. Santa Ana made history in electing its first woman Mayor in the City’s 153-year history. In this momentous occasion, Pastor Nati Alvarado opened up the night with his words of wisdom to the Council. Mr. Alvarado made sure to acknowledge the tragic loss of Maria Mora, a mother of 3, who was shot on Dec. 4th. In a packed room full of supporters, friends, family, and community members, folks from all walks of life gathered in the Council Chambers to capture history in the making.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces
Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: NBCLA Celebrates the Careers of Five Esteemed Southern California Journalists
Five beloved members of the NBC4 News team signed off at the station for the final time in December, marking the farewell broadcasts for a group of journalists who become familiar faces and voices during decades of dedicated and distinguished reporting in Southern California. Scroll down to watch tributes to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
getnews.info
Meet Jay White: The Newly Orphaned Special Olympian Who Despite All Odds Has Become a Cornerstone of the SoCal Community
The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.
LA County using Dutch nonprofit's device to keep trash out of the Pacific Ocean
The Interceptor serves as a last line of defense against trash flowing into the Pacific Ocean by way of Ballona Creek.
sanclementetimes.com
San Clemente High Senior Finds Purpose in Blossoming Music Career
From playing the guitar to soothing her sick father to preparing for her first official live performance, this San Clemente High School senior has enjoyed how music has impacted her life trajectory. Lindsay Coulson, 17, is in the budding stages of her music career and looks to release her second...
mxdwn.com
Steve Aoki At The Time Nightclub On Jan. 6th
Steve Aoki is bringing his signature genre-blending sound to Orange County, California on Friday, January 6. Presented by Insomniac, Steve Aoki is set to perform at Time Nightclub to kick off 2023’s first Friday with a bang. Steve Aoki is kicking off 2023 with a series of nightclub shows....
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
