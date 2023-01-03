Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Caterpillar, Luck Stone to Roll Out Autonomous Haulers
Luck Stone’s Bull Plant in southeastern Loudoun will be a testing ground for Caterpillar’s rollout of its expanded autonomous truck fleet to include the 100-ton Cat 777 haulers. The program, slated to be implemented next year, is intended to allow Caterpillar to gain greater insights on quarry operations...
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing
The company is reportedly shifting its focus to an upcoming nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, TheBurn.com, and Google.com.
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
WHSV
Fuel center and convenience store moving forward in Broadway three years after approval
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway will be getting a new business later this year. Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative will be building a fuel center and convenience store on the edge of town at the intersection of Mayland and Springbrook Roads. The project has been in the works for...
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M
The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
Metro News
Future of Martinsburg waste-to-fuel plant uncertain 8 months after closing doors
MARTINSBURG. W.Va. — The Entsorga Waste-to-Fuel plant in Martinsburg has been idle since last April. What was left in the building amounted to 512,000 cubic feet of trash, according to a post-incident report from the Baker Height’s Volunteer Fire Department. A number of fires broke out in the...
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
CSWCD announces annual tree seedling sale
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce the eighth-annual Tree Seedling Sale. Six species – American chestnut hybrids, Flowering dogwood, Red mulberry, Eastern redbud, Red maple and Norway spruce – are offered this year in bundles of five, one-year-old seedlings. Silky dogwood and Streamco willow are offered as live stakes in bundles of 25. A wildflower meadow mix is also available. Supplies are limited so, order and pay now and pick up March 17 or 18, 2023. For more information or an order form, please contact Stephanie DeNicola, CSWCD education and information coordinator at (540) 825-8591 or email: stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
West Virginia community sees road completion as key to keeping up with growth
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Folks in west Virginia’s eastern panhandle hope the new year will bring ways to manage all their growth. Ranson, just outside of Charles Town, was incorporated in Jefferson County in 1910. It has seen an explosion of new residents who want new homes and new businesses, and they want […]
wvpublic.org
Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion
More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
WTOP
Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring
For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Clear Way for Dulles Solar Project
County supervisors have cleared the way for plans to build a 100-megawatt solar array proposed on undeveloped forest and wetlands at Dulles Airport. Supervisors had previously rezoned the land from a long-outdated residential district into an industrial district, where the 835-acre array would be permitted through a zoning exception, requiring public hearings and votes from the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. The county government often negotiates mitigations and offsets for proposals’ expected impacts through that process, imposing conditions for approval. Although a green energy project, the Dulles solar plans have faced criticism from environmental groups who claimed it will destroy hundreds of acres of forest and nearly 80 acres of wetlands, and who pushed to build much of that array on existing structures like parking lots and garages.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town. Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her […]
mocoshow.com
What’s New & What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (January 2023)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Papaya, which focuses on junior and petite apparel sizes, is now open on the upper level of the mall, near Macy’s. According to its website, “Papaya Clothing brings affordable & trendy women’s fashion. Our activewear is known for being of great quality at an unbeatable price. We have new styles added every week so you will always find something you’ll love.” Papaya has an additional MoCo location at Wheaton Mall.
This Quaint Town In West Virginia Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook & Has Amazing Nature Views
If you're adventurous and enjoy road trips to offbeat and not-so-touristy destinations, there's a quaint town in West Virginia that could become one of your favorite spots to visit, as it's stocked with interesting anecdotes from U.S. history, lots of ghost stories, and it’s also the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
theburn.com
New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County
A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
q101online.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect Jan. 30
Provided by Prince William County Transportation Department. OmniRide’s Service Change to schedules for Express, Metro Express and local routes will take effect on Monday, Jan. 30 and will be available from bus operators and online beginning Jan. 15. The OmniRide Connect microtransit pilot program, now operating in Manassas Park, replaces the OmniRide Local Manassas Park route. See below for discontinued and added routes, as well as routes now operating from the new Balls Ford Road Commuter Lot in Manassas.
