County supervisors have cleared the way for plans to build a 100-megawatt solar array proposed on undeveloped forest and wetlands at Dulles Airport. Supervisors had previously rezoned the land from a long-outdated residential district into an industrial district, where the 835-acre array would be permitted through a zoning exception, requiring public hearings and votes from the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. The county government often negotiates mitigations and offsets for proposals’ expected impacts through that process, imposing conditions for approval. Although a green energy project, the Dulles solar plans have faced criticism from environmental groups who claimed it will destroy hundreds of acres of forest and nearly 80 acres of wetlands, and who pushed to build much of that array on existing structures like parking lots and garages.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO