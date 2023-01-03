Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This C8 Chevy Corvette SUV Rendering Previews The Future Of The Corvette Brand
It is no secret Chevrolet is getting something ready to compete at a major scale with the new Corvette. When the C8 corvette debuted, it was obvious that the car was going to be incredibly competitive with rivals from Europe, and with the Z06 challenging the best from Italy, those predictions have rung true. The Corvette has long been judged by Europeans as a cheaply made sports car, but the newest model has proved that the version is seriously good. Now, word has spread that the model may be becoming its own brand, which could include a Corvette SUV. While some purists may scoff at the idea, this rendering has us hopeful.
Carscoops
Watch A 102k-Mile Ferrari 812 Superfast Shoot Down The Autobahn At 218 MPH
There’s a common belief that supercars are garage queens, barely seeing more than a few thousand miles a year. While that may be true for some of them, it’s not the case for all, and an example of that is this Ferrari 812 Superfast being reviewed by AutoTopNL, which has a whopping 165,080 km (102,576 miles) on it.
Top Speed
This One-Off Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Is A BMW 4 Series We Want In America
Alpina is famous for its discreet but blisteringly-quick BMWs. It was your other option aside from BMW M if you wanted a high-performance Bimmer with a factory-backed warranty since Alpina works closely into the German luxury automaker's manufacturing. This B4 Gran Coupe is one such example, and as the B4 name suggests, it's an Alpina-tuned version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. But this one is quite special because it isn't going to be sold in North America.
Top Speed
This E36 BMW M3 Coupe Is A Great Track Toy 25 Years Later
BMW’s M3 is an icon among sports car enthusiasts, providing the needed space to hold four passengers while combining a masterful synergy of performance and German quality. Though the E36 M3 is still polarizing among the BMW faithful for putting the M3 into more mass-market territory and for its less-powerful U.S.-spec engine, it has also become a favorite for those entering M territory for an affordable price. This example of a BMW M3 E36 up for sale on Marqued is for the latter camp or those looking for an affordable entry to local track days.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Gives Supercar An Extreme Performance Makeover
It's safe to say that the Ford GT is one of the greatest cars to ever wear the legendary oval. For several decades, Ford engineers poured their hearts and souls into making the Ford GT better. There's even an entire movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale about the inception of the very first Ford GT and its historic victory over Ferrari. In essence, the GT is a big deal.
Top Speed
China Has Cloned The Honda CB650R And Actually Made It Better!
By now, we’re pretty sure you know the Chinese two-wheeler market is full of clones. From a cut-price Harley-Davidson Sportster S to an abysmal Ducati Scrambler, we’ve seen it all, and the saga continues yet again. This time, the victim is the Honda CB650R and the identity thief is the Jiajue CN800. Surprisingly, though, the doppelgänger has more to offer than the original.
Carscoops
You’ll Never Find A Cooler Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
Top Speed
The Jaguar XKR Is A V-8 Grand Tourer That Still Looks Stunning Today
The Jaguar XKR is a magnificent GT car with a timeless deign, and one which served as the catalyst for the British manufacturer’s ultimate revival into the realm of sports cars. The last XK/XKR generation ended its production run in 2015, but in 2011, Jaguar celebrated the 75th anniversary of the company by introducing, the XKR 175 Coupe. The production run was limited to just 175 models, and one such example is up for sale on Cars and Bids. It's a striking showcase of the beauty and performance of the now defunct nameplate.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
Top Speed
A New Chevy Malibu Could Arrive In 2025 As The Mid-Size Family Sedan Market Shrinks
The current Chevrolet Malibu has been on the North American market since 2015 and is therefore long overdue for a successor. But after General Motors had already eliminated all sedans from Buick's model range due to the SUV craze and Chevrolet had to say goodbye to the full-size sedan Impala in 2020, there have been repeated rumors that the sixth generation of the Malibu could also be the last. Now, however, there is new information indicating that General Motors is indeed working on a seventh generation of its successful mid-size sedan, which could be launched in just over two years.
Autoblog
Alfa Romeo teases 6C supercar taillight
Alfa Romeo's latest reboot takes its next steps this year with the arrival of the refreshed Giulia and Stelvio to the U.S. market, and the debut of the new Tonale. The Italians primed the pump with an Instagram video celebrating 2022 and asking if we're ready for 2023. At the end of the vid, Alfa Romeo answers its own question with, "We Are." And as it's clear to see, the first "e" is a brand new font we've not seen Alfa use before. Everyone expects this is a taillight from the supercar that brand chief Jean-Philippe Imperato starting hinting about last year, intel coalescing around the name 6C. If that ends up being the name, the new supercar would complete the trilogy of 2007's 8C and 2015's 4C.
Top Speed
The Plymouth GTX Was An Upmarket Muscle Car Convertible With A Hemi Heart
The late 1960s was a pivotal time in the production of muscle cars, and the now-defunct Plymouth lineup proudly manufactured many desirable models, including the Road Runner, the Fury, and the Barracuda. RM Sotheby's has one particular Plymouth offering that is not only believed to be a rare muscle car, but one that combined power with luxury - the Plymouth GTX Convertible complete with a HEMI engine. This particular GTX was manufactured in 1969, and has been the recipient of a "nuts and bolts" renovation. While the HEMI growling under the hood of this particular GTX is not the original engine, the current motor is a "date-correct unit," according to Sotheby's. The 1969 GTX Convertible up for sale could potentially be only one of four convertibles with the HEMI engine produced for that automotive year. Slightly more than 200 Plymouth GTX cars - whether coupe or convertible - were manufactured by Chrysler that year.
Top Speed
The 2023 McLaren Artura Offers P1-Like Performance At A Fraction Of The Cost
With a rich racing heritage, McLaren has graced the automotive world over the decades with some truly amazing supercars. From 1992’s record-braking McLaren F1 to today’s lineup of equally sensational and highly technical models, the British automaker shouts fast from a mile away. Every new McLaren that comes along, seems to integrate technology from previous models to make it even better still. With Stateside deliveries now underway, some are already considering the McLaren Artura to be the best McLaren to date.
Top Speed
Road Test: 2023 Nissan Z Performance Vs. Toyota Supra 3.0
The Nissan Z and Toyota Supra nameplates are some of the most beloved in the automotive industry, and the Japanese sports cars have been subtly competing for the better part of half a century. When the Supra was revived in 2020 as, effectively, a Toyota-badged BMW Z4, it blew the previous-gen 370Z out of the water for performance. But the Z — no numbers are included in the name this time — is back with an all-new look and added performance that puts it back squarely against its Toyota counterpart.
insideevs.com
MKBHD Doesn’t Consider Mercedes EQS SUV A Compelling Luxury High-Rider
Mercedes EQS SUV is the brand’s electric flagship model, at least in terms of price, especially when the top tier Maybach variant will be introduced with a price tag predicted to be well north of $150,000. However, not everyone is convinced the tall EQS is as good a vehicle as it could have been, and this includes Marques Brownlee who reviewed the model for his Auto Focus channel.
Comments / 1