You need to be Small Game Hunting
I guess this is as good a time as any to say things ain’t like they use to be. Before you jump in and call me Captain Obvious, I mean that in the sense of relating to the hunting world. Besides the problem of we have a dearth in our hunter numbers, there are definitely some differences in how we hunt these days. Allow me to explain.
One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.
@rodneybruce993 #whitetail #outdoorlife #adventure #hunting #bigbuck #deer #deerhunting #deerseason #huntingtictok ♬ original sound – rodneybruce993. The short clip begins with the unseen hunter narrating the scene. “Another cold December day up here in the tree stand. Ain’t seein’ much, might as well go ‘head and have some lunch.”...
Two young boys caught a rare moment on camera while fishing a few summers ago when they spotted a muskie devouring a massive muskrat. The clip went viral that year, and it is still so popular that it’s having a second round of fame right now. The boys, Tyler,...
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
If there’s one thing for sure out there, any member of the deer family has a target on their back from day one. And not just from hunters. Anything that eats meat loves to get their hands on some deer. And while hunters are after mature big bucks, the rest of the wild is after fawns… AKA, the easiest catch.
One of the very best parts of hunting is that you never know what you’re going to see. When you hunt, you immerse yourself in nature and conceal your presence with camouflage. That allows you to witness nature through an undisturbed lens you just can’t replicate with other outdoor activities. Sometimes that puts you in a position to see something spectacular. Like this massive parade of roughly 135 wild turkeys passing in front of a hunter’s blind in Missouri.
Watch This 'Real Life Hawkeye' Nail Two Rattlesnakes With a Single Arrow. A group of hunters goes out to take some javelinas in Texas. Little do they know, they’re about to witness one of the coolest trick shots caught on camera. In a shot that seems to belong in an action movie, one of the hunters nails two rattlesnakes with a single arrow.
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
We all know that neighbor that takes bird feeding to Olympic games-level extremes. With tree limbs sagging under the weight of countless feeders and a back lawn that looks like it was ripped straight from Augusta Country Club, they stand out on their back porch with arms outstretched as a myriad of birds swoop in to feed directly from their palms.
Hilarious footage of a rampaging moose calf whipping a wildlife officer into submission is turning some heads on the internet. The brief clip features a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife study researcher finishing up tagging the calf. He reaches down to release the animal, then things go haywire.
Deer hunters and nature lovers know how exciting it is to come across sheds. However, those seeking the sheds rarely have the opportunity to find a matching pair of antlers lying next to each other. Usually, a buck loses its trademark antlers one at a time at different places and times of the day. But one buck made the hunt quite easy for a shed hunter as, with one massive body shake, the impressive deer shed both antlers at once!
For the past 21 years, we have exercised caution when going on our daily walk on hunting days (‘Not all traditions are good’: lethal accidents deepen French hunting divide, 2 January). We live in the middle of a French national forest where even driving to a safer location may involve running the gauntlet of hunters strung out along our forest road. Recently, we made an error of judgment and found ourselves in a remote spot surrounded by a pack of hunting dogs trying to flush out a wild boar.
If you search “bird migration,” you will be inundated by pictures of enormous flocks numbering the thousands making their way to warmer weather. But small flocking birds are not the only species that travel to wintering grounds. Big birds, like eagles, can also migrate. Do bald eagles migrate during the winter? And if so, where do they go? Discover the answer now!
Fur Fish and Game, The Practical Outdoorsman’s Magazine
I once met a muskrat that probably changed my life. Whether who we meet and what we do shapes our destinyor not is hard to say. Like many events in life, we do not understand the significance of the moment. We see it later, years down the trail. There is no doubt though, that muskrat was a game changer for me.
