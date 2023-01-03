Read full article on original website
Stephanie Lam joins Cap City’s newsroom as community reporter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Stephanie Lam is Cap City News’s new community reporter. Born and raised in California’s Bay Area, Lam graduated from a local state school with a journalism degree before moving to the U.K. to earn her master’s in international communication. Upon realizing she would...
Obituaries: Garcia; Laybourn
Tiodorita Marie “Tita” Garcia: January 19, 1956 – December 31, 2022. Tiodorita “Tita” Garcia passed away at Davis Hospice after losing her courageous battle to Cancer. Tita was born on January 19, 1956 to Gilfredo and Mary Bessie Sanchez. Tita was the most positive and...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies to conduct clinic for interested candidates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies will be conducting a clinic on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Laramie County Community College Arena. The organization highly recommended that any interested candidates attend the clinic. Dandies Tryouts will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the...
Laramie County Library System welcomes new deputy director of public service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System welcomed Beth Cook as its new deputy director of public service. In her role, Cook will oversee the Circulation and Branch Services, Cataloging Services, Youth and Outreach Services and Adult Services divisions while ensuring that the library’s standards for customer service and innovation are being consistently met.
Cheyenne to see familiar faces in appointed city officials
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Community members can expect to see familiar faces around the Cheyenne government this year after several city officials were reappointed into their roles. During this afternoon’s City Council meeting, Scott Roybal of Ward I, Mark Rinne of Ward II and Ken Esquibel of Ward III were again sworn in to office by the Honorable Justice Kate Fox of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
Cheyenne city employees to see wage increases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — City of Cheyenne employees will see a salary increase at the end of the month following action from the Finance Committee this afternoon. All full-time employees, excluding the Mayor, members of Cheyenne Firefighters Local 27 and employees of the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will receive between a 2% and 6% pay increase effective Jan. 31.
Richard Johnson elected as president for Cheyenne City Council, Ken Esquibel as vice president
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Richard Johnson will serve as president and Ken Esquibel as vice president of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023 following action from councilmembers this afternoon. Johnson was elected into the City Council in 2014 and served Ward III for four years. He did not seek reelection...
Cheyenne Police Department welcomes new officers to the team
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is proud to announce that two new officers have joined the Cheyenne Police Department. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne police officers this morning, Jan. 3, at the Public Safety Center. Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other...
Summer Internship Program for beginning farmers and ranchers seeks hosts, interns
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming’s GrowinG Internship Program for beginning farmers and ranchers seeks prospective hosts and interns for summer 2023. “It’s about training the next generation,” said Benjamin Rashford, head of the UW Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics and co-director of the program.
Man protests high gas prices, says he will keep buying gas in Casper, Cheyenne to save $2k/yr
Robert “Rob” Olson sat in a metal folding chair Thursday afternoon on the strip in front of Safeway’s gas station on East Richards, his cowboy-boot-clad feet propped up casually in front of him, a ball cap shading his eyes from the early afternoon sun. Next to him...
Bird Flu Detected in Dead Geese Found in Cheyenne’s Lions Park
Two Canada geese recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says. Officials say more than 20 geese have been found dead in the park, and residents should expect to encounter additional dead birds. While rare, the bird...
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
Wyoming toads to take ‘first hops’ into the wild
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ten Wyoming toads will take their first hops into the wild this summer as part of ongoing conservation efforts by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo). The ‘poster tadpoles’ of their endangered species, the Wyoming toad, morphed into toadlets within weeks after being introduced in July 2022. At the end of July, CMZoo […]
Department of Transportation releases local road conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released Cheyenne’s road conditions on its website today. Residents are advised to drive alert and watch for first responders and tow truck operators working on the side of the road and to allow WYDOT plow operators plenty of room to do their job.
Cheyenne Police Department requests public help in identifying porch pirate
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a porch pirate. A person was caught on camera pillaging packages from a home on the 2000 block of Pebrican Avenue. Video footage of the suspect can be found on the department’s Facebook page.
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
