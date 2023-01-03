During the winter, everything gets just a little more uncomfortable and inconvenient. If you want to drive somewhere, you first have to start your car a few minutes ahead of time to let it warm up. At bedtime, you perform a balancing act between your heat and your humidifier to keep your room warm enough without the air getting too dry. And when getting out of the shower, your life flashes before your eyes as you nearly freeze to death when drying off with your room-temperature towel. Well, there is one easy way that you can improve this chilly inconvenience of the colder months, and that's by investing in a towel warmer. Towel warmers will keep your towel nice and toasty until you need it, and they make for a seriously luxe upgrade to your bathroom in the colder months —though they're not exactly unwelcome the rest of the year, either.

