Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
WNDU
Winona Lake man accused of stabbing relative during argument
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winona Lake man was arrested last week after he was accused of stabbing a relative in the neck during an argument. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery with serious bodily injury. On Dec. 29, officers found a man...
abc57.com
Man accused of arranging murders-for-hire sentenced to 20 years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man who allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his father-in-law and another man having an affair with his wife was sentenced to 20 years for the scheme, according to the probable cause affidavit. On December 16, 2022, Joshua Cassel pleaded guilty to two...
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
‘Baby mama drama’: Three accused in shooting that left man injured, woman dead
New details have been released in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman, who was apparently ambushed after spending time at a music studio.
WNDU
First Alert Quick
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 57 minutes ago. Four...
WNDU
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires
In 2022, Rokita's office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend. Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue. Michiana doctors offer medical perspective after NFL player collapses on field. Updated:...
abc57.com
Thomas sentenced to 10 years for barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Sherry Thomas, the woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County alongside Joseph Hershberger, was sentenced to 10 years, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Thomas will serve eight years in prison and two years of her sentence on probation. She also...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
abc57.com
One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 9400 block of East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Carolyn M. Lenske was the victim of fraud, having $2,000 stolen. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan....
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting that injured a 17-year-old
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday that left a teenager injured in the 1200 block of S. Main St. At 1:23 a.m., officers were called to the area of West Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on Ashland Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Ashland Avenue Monday night. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Rachel Havrick of South Bend. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police...
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Fred Upton intrigued by potential House Speaker bid. Updated: 20 minutes ago. A name familiar to many of us here in Michiana could make...
Comments / 0