Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Related
Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
triad-city-beat.com
GSO city council declines to extend downtown Social District, citing concerns about homelessness and public safety
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. An item discussed during Greensboro’s City Council meeting on Tuesday sought to make downtown Greensboro a bit more fun than...
Winston-Salem implements new safety measures
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re only three days into the new year, and safety is top of mind for Winston-Salem leaders. City council members met and approved two new safety features at Tuesday night’s meeting. They approved the placement of poles that will hold the new automated license plate readers. They also voted to add Live911 […]
WXII 12
City of Greensboro hosting its annual fishing competition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will host the annualBig Bass Battle competition to catch the biggest fish throughout the year. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The 12-month competition is set to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or...
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
Greensboro code enforcement wants street cleared of vehicles
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents say they see piles of trash, broken glass, metal in the middle of the road and wrecked vehicles lining the street when they drive down Goldsboro Street in east Greensboro. FOX8 saw the debris and wanted to know if this was allowed under city code standards. According to city […]
WXII 12
Gun found on student at Ragsdale High School
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a security scanner alerted staff about a weapon at Ragsdale High School. The school system said just before 9:15 a.m. Thursday the school’s security scanner detected the gun as the student tried to enter the school. They said deputies confiscated the weapon and no one was threatened or harmed. The sheriff's office said the gun was found in a student's backpack. They also said the student tried to run away but was quickly located by deputies.
Greensboro restaurants struggle with staffing shortages
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have dined at a local restaurant in the last few months, you may have experienced longer wait times and noticed fewer servers. Restaurants all across the Piedmont Triad are feeling the effects of a labor shortage, and the shortage of employees is causing a strain on current workers. Restaurants […]
Thomasville fire raises concerns about vacant buildings, homelessness
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two vacant buildings in Thomasville burned down in less than a year, and leaders believe they know what the root cause is. “These vacant buildings tend to cause issues for the entire community, not just the area it resides in,” said Eddie Bowling, assistant city manager. Since 2001, at least four […]
Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan 5. Officials say the road will be closed for an undetermined...
Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
My Fox 8
Greensboro Housing Coalition helping secure affordable housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Homes can be a source of stress instead of comfort for some families. They can also be a health hazard. A record number of homeowners and renters have turned to Greensboro Housing Coalition for help. Executive Director Josie Williams says they have helped about 3,500 clients each year for the past two years. Two of the nonprofit’s main departments focus on preventing homelessness and foreclosure. They also have a Healthy Homes Department and a Community Engagement Department to combat environmental or social injustices.
Durham City Councilman on recent shootings: 'It's becoming depressing to be hopeful, but we have no choice'
DURHAM, N.C. — The New Year is off to a violent start in Durham. Six people were shot Sunday, including five people in a mass shooting at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. Durham police are still searching for the person or people responsible for Sunday’s shootings. Two victims had life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old.
WXII 12
Greensboro Apartment fire under control
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a fire at home on Rockwood Manor. The call came in at 10:26 p.m., with the first unit responding at 10:32 p.m. The scene was a single-story home fire, that 29 firefighters got under control by 10:44 p.m. There were no injuries.
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
Some Triad sheriff's offices are increasing pay for detention officers to help with staffing shortages
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It now includes an extra $100 bonus, the latest incentive as staffing struggles continue. Sheriff Sam Page said he was concerned because, with 13 vacancies, it's challenging to ensure the detention center is fully staffed, which is a crucial part of the facility's safety. "We've...
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
'This is a blessing to me' | Resident living pallet homes at Pomona Park is thankful for the temporary housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have been living at the temporary shelters, called pallet homes, in Greensboro for a couple of weeks now. They give the homeless a place to stay during the cold winter months. Tuesday, we met one of the residents from Pomona Park. It's a temporary fix,...
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
Comments / 0