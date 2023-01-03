ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem implements new safety measures

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re only three days into the new year, and safety is top of mind for Winston-Salem leaders. City council members met and approved two new safety features at Tuesday night’s meeting. They approved the placement of poles that will hold the new automated license plate readers. They also voted to add Live911 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

City of Greensboro hosting its annual fishing competition

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will host the annualBig Bass Battle competition to catch the biggest fish throughout the year. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The 12-month competition is set to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro code enforcement wants street cleared of vehicles

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents say they see piles of trash, broken glass, metal in the middle of the road and wrecked vehicles lining the street when they drive down Goldsboro Street in east Greensboro. FOX8 saw the debris and wanted to know if this was allowed under city code standards.   According to city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Gun found on student at Ragsdale High School

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a security scanner alerted staff about a weapon at Ragsdale High School. The school system said just before 9:15 a.m. Thursday the school’s security scanner detected the gun as the student tried to enter the school. They said deputies confiscated the weapon and no one was threatened or harmed. The sheriff's office said the gun was found in a student's backpack. They also said the student tried to run away but was quickly located by deputies.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurants struggle with staffing shortages

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have dined at a local restaurant in the last few months, you may have experienced longer wait times and noticed fewer servers. Restaurants all across the Piedmont Triad are feeling the effects of a labor shortage, and the shortage of employees is causing a strain on current workers. Restaurants […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan 5. Officials say the road will be closed for an undetermined...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Greensboro Housing Coalition helping secure affordable housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Homes can be a source of stress instead of comfort for some families. They can also be a health hazard. A record number of homeowners and renters have turned to Greensboro Housing Coalition for help. Executive Director Josie Williams says they have helped about 3,500 clients each year for the past two years. Two of the nonprofit’s main departments focus on preventing homelessness and foreclosure. They also have a Healthy Homes Department and a Community Engagement Department to combat environmental or social injustices.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Apartment fire under control

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a fire at home on Rockwood Manor. The call came in at 10:26 p.m., with the first unit responding at 10:32 p.m. The scene was a single-story home fire, that 29 firefighters got under control by 10:44 p.m. There were no injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

