Ypsilanti, MI

cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Historic District Commission Meeting 1/10/23

The Ypsilanti Historic District Commission will hold a regular meeting in the in-person meeting format, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ypsilanti Senior Citizens Center, 1015 Congress, Ypsilanti, MI 48197. The public will be able to make comment during Public Comment or Audience Participation. Instructions for Persons...
YPSILANTI, MI

