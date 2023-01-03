The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) will return home to Fayetteville for their SEC home opener Wednesday against the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0). Under first year head coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers sit with just one loss entering the matchup. Gates brought in seven transfers to help improve his squad, and it has paid off so far.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO