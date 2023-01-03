Read full article on original website
Pinion, Council shine in 'must-win' game against Missouri
After dropping its first SEC game at LSU last week, No. 13 Arkansas needed to bounce back in what head coach Eric Musselman described as a "must-win" game against Missouri on Wednesday evening. Starting 0-1 in conference play with the loss to LSU was one thing, but a trio of...
Pittman gets strong recruiter in new co-DC Marcus Woodson
Arkansas officially announced the hire of Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinator on Wednesday, and it proved once again that Sam Pittman is heavily prioritizing recruiting. Woodson spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator with the Seminoles. Prior to his time with Florida...
How to watch to Arkansas-Missouri, projected lineups, more
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) will return home to Fayetteville for their SEC home opener Wednesday against the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0). Under first year head coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers sit with just one loss entering the matchup. Gates brought in seven transfers to help improve his squad, and it has paid off so far.
Jordan Domineck enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck walked back his commitment to return for a super senior season in Fayetteville by entering the transfer portal on Monday, per reports. Domineck announced via Twitter on Dec. 1 that he would use his last year of eligibility with Arkansas, but that tweet has since been deleted.
Veterans to make up Diamond Hogs' infield in '23
The Razorbacks’ postseason success in 2022 was due in large part to the lineup stability that carried over from the previous season. Six players who regularly saw the field in 2021 did the same as they marched to the College World Series for the seventh time in the Dave Van Horn era.
FSU DBs coach Marcus Woodson leaving for job at Arkansas
For the second straight offseason, there will be turnover on the Florida State coaching staff. FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is leaving the Seminoles to join the coaching staff at Arkansas, as first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. Sources tell the Osceola that Woodson's contract at FSU expired...
