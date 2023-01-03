Gov. Baker delivers ‘thank you’ message before bidding farewell to governor’s seat

Read full article on original website
Gov. Baker exchanges gubernatorial symbols with Governor-Elect Healey
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Charlie Baker will be in Boston Wednesday as he prepares his ‘lone walk’ ceremony, which will symbolically mark the end of his time as governor of Massachusetts. However, before that walk tonight, Baker passed down the symbols from the governor’s office to Governor-Elect Maura Healey...
Gov. Baker takes ‘lone walk’ to symbolize end of term
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker took his ceremonial ‘lone walk’ out of the State House on Wednesday before Governor-Elect Maura Healey’s inauguration on Thursday. The tradition began about 140 years ago and involves the departing governor walking down the grand staircase, through the hall of flags,...
LIVE : Maura Healey sworn-in as governor of Massachusetts
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Commonwealth welcomed a new governor on Thursday following Charlie Baker’s eight years in office. Governor-elect Maura Healey was officially sworn-in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts inside the State House. Healey and Lieutenant-elect Kim Driscoll will take their oaths of office. Thursday’s event marks an...
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
Healey, Driscoll discuss plans prioritize western Mass. after inauguration
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll made a trip to Springfield Monday as day one of their inaugural event series. We took questions to them about how they plan to prioritize the community of western Massachusetts when they are officially sworn into office later...
Don’t Forget: New Laws in Effect for Massachusetts in 2023
I have to be honest; I am still adjusting to many things now that a new year is in full swing. We've talked about New Year's resolutions and such but how about news laws that we should know about for 2023?. After years of a step-by-step process, the minimum wage...
What new laws will go into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries, largely driven by drug overdoses, were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years.
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
You Have 3 Options For What To Do With Your Body After You Die in Mass. – Lawmakers Want To Give You a Forth: Compost.
“I’d love to grow some juicy tomatoes someday” just got a (disturbing-to-some) new meaning. In Massachusetts, after you die there are 3 options: get buried, get cremated, or have your body donated to science. Now Mass lawmakers are hoping to add option #4: get turned into compost. Representative...
Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You
2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
