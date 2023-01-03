ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Baker delivers ‘thank you’ message before bidding farewell to governor’s seat

By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor
 2 days ago
westernmassnews.com

Gov. Baker exchanges gubernatorial symbols with Governor-Elect Healey

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Charlie Baker will be in Boston Wednesday as he prepares his ‘lone walk’ ceremony, which will symbolically mark the end of his time as governor of Massachusetts. However, before that walk tonight, Baker passed down the symbols from the governor’s office to Governor-Elect Maura Healey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Gov. Baker takes ‘lone walk’ to symbolize end of term

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker took his ceremonial ‘lone walk’ out of the State House on Wednesday before Governor-Elect Maura Healey’s inauguration on Thursday. The tradition began about 140 years ago and involves the departing governor walking down the grand staircase, through the hall of flags,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

LIVE : Maura Healey sworn-in as governor of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Commonwealth welcomed a new governor on Thursday following Charlie Baker’s eight years in office. Governor-elect Maura Healey was officially sworn-in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts inside the State House. Healey and Lieutenant-elect Kim Driscoll will take their oaths of office. Thursday’s event marks an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Healey, Driscoll discuss plans prioritize western Mass. after inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll made a trip to Springfield Monday as day one of their inaugural event series. We took questions to them about how they plan to prioritize the community of western Massachusetts when they are officially sworn into office later...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You

2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

