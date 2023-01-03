ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

Louisiana State Police Say Arnaudville Motorcyclist Dead in First Fatal Crash of 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than five hours into the new year, a motorcyclist from Arnaudville lost his life in a crash that happened in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I says this is the first fatal crash they have investigated in 2023. According to their press release, 35-year-old Aaron S. Miller was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Louisiana Highway 3039 near Grand Bois Road in St. Martin Parish when he ran off the right side of a curve and was ejected.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants

From Shreveport in the northwestern corner of Louisiana to New Orleans in the far southeast, it got cold in Louisiana this past week, and now that our seasonal winter warmth has returned a lot of you are looking for damage control in your yards and gardens. While it's no fun to drive up to a yard filled with dead and dying plants, it just might be in your best interest to not be such an overachiever as far as pruning back the dead leaves go.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
5 Easy Recipes to Bring Louisiana Families Luck and Fortune This New Year

When someone says "New Year's Day" and "food," your mind goes to a mom or grandmother making dishes that featured three key ingredients. Kids gagged and adults dutifully ate the dish because it was tradition. But, the tradition has a superstition attached to it. Black-eyed peas and pork bring you good luck in the new year. Greens bring you wealth. Cornbread gets served alongside them, representing gold.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?

Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media. Whether it's a nasty batch of weather capable of producing tornadoes, or a massive hurricane making its way from the Gulf, we are no strangers to preparing for dangerous conditions—most recently, this arctic blast that has carried below-freezing temps into Louisiana.
Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
Flying Grinch Spreads Cheer Across South Louisiana

Every year in our Lafayette Louisiana home we settle in as a family to watch "The Grinch" I know that's not the actual name of the iconic television special but it's what we call and I bet you do too. It's the classic tale from Dr. Seuss where a cold-hearted "grinch" learns the true meaning of the spirit of the Christmas season.
Do Not Leave These Items in Your Vehicle During Upcoming Louisiana Freeze

As the deep south prepares for a hard freezer by the end of this week and leading into the Christmas weekend, you should start to prepare for below-freezing temperatures now. If you plan on leaving your vehicle out in the elements on days when temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing point, you should consider removing a few items from your vehicle.
Celebrate the Holidays in Louisiana with These Classic Dishes from Grandma’s House

This time of year is great for memories. Growing up, as families gathered around the holidays, there were sights and sounds and smells that just got burned into our brains. But there was a magical moment during the holidays that many of us remember most fondly: When Grandma walked in with... well, anything, really. For whatever reason, when Grandma made it, it was just right.
