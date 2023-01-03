ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 2 days ago



Aaron Rodgers was thankful the Cleveland Browns defeated the Washington Commanders.

In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers.

With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the Browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher.

Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see at the end of this short video.

