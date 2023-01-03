It can be tempting to write off the Phoenix Suns dropping 6-of-7 as being because Devin Booker is out with a groin strain. However, watch the games of the team that has fallen to eighth in the West and it’s clear the problem is bigger than that. In those seven games the Suns have a bottom 10 offense but, more concerning, a bottom three defense (which has led to a -9 net rating across those seven). This was a team that was 10-5 in November with a top-10 offense and defense, a team that had seemed to move past all the drama — the Deandre Ayton contract situation/relationship with Monty Williams, Jae Crowder demanding a trade, and the owner being suspended and selling the team — and was winning.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO