Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Street Food Safari: Exploring Phoenix's Best Food StreetsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Warns His Teammates And Sends Them A Message Amid Phoenix Suns' Recent Struggles
It was just last month that the Phoenix Suns had the best record in the Western Conference. Sure, they weren't as dominant as they were to start off the regular season in 2021-22, but they seemed on their way to finishing near the top of the standings at the very least.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Heat-Clippers Game
Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker
B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade
The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
Cavaliers vs. Suns is a meeting of 70-point club
Donovan Mitchell will receive much of the focus as he comes off a record-setting performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers in
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Takes Responsibility for Suns' Recent Struggles
The Phoenix Suns are struggling. Without star player Devin Booker, the Suns have had a tough time navigating their recent schedule. Phoenix has lost their last six-of-seven and have slowly but surely slipped down the standings of the Western Conference. That was again the case on Monday when the Suns...
Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst
Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Robinson trolls Deandre Ayton, eyes payback vs Spurs
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson trolled Deandre Ayton after outplaying the former No. 1 overall pick in a 19-point blowout of the Phoenix Suns two days ago. Robinson made fun of Ayton’s pregame routine, where the Suns center was seen heaving a halfcourt shot while shouting, “Winners work, baby!”
How to Bet: Suns Visit Cavaliers
The Phoenix Suns finish up their road trip in a Wednesday night visit against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's how to bet tonight's action:
NBC Sports
Deandre Ayton on Suns: ‘I’m not used to the no fight in us’
It can be tempting to write off the Phoenix Suns dropping 6-of-7 as being because Devin Booker is out with a groin strain. However, watch the games of the team that has fallen to eighth in the West and it’s clear the problem is bigger than that. In those seven games the Suns have a bottom 10 offense but, more concerning, a bottom three defense (which has led to a -9 net rating across those seven). This was a team that was 10-5 in November with a top-10 offense and defense, a team that had seemed to move past all the drama — the Deandre Ayton contract situation/relationship with Monty Williams, Jae Crowder demanding a trade, and the owner being suspended and selling the team — and was winning.
FOX Sports
Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight. Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights...
FOX Sports
Phoenix takes on Miami, seeks to end 4-game slide
Miami Heat (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-19, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Suns play Miami. The Suns have gone 14-5 at home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 26.7 assists per...
Yardbarker
Suns Miss Game-Tying Shot, Lose to Cavs
After losing to the New York Knicks, alarms certainly were being pressed by the Phoenix Suns coaching staff. The core of the team played at the level that is expected of some of the Knicks’ development players. With that in mind, and the Cleveland Cavaliers next, the Suns were...
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the
