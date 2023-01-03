Read full article on original website
Fairfax delegation to General Assembly prep for pre-session public hearing
The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a public hearing to receive testimony related to the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax, with parking available in front of the Government Center building.
Q&A: Candidates in 35th House District make case to voters
Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
New Manassas council gets to work
A new Manassas City Council was sworn into office Tuesday night, with Democrats expanding their advantage to 5-1 on the temporary dais at Jennie Dean Elementary School. Democrat Sonia Vasquez Luna made a little bit of city history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina woman to serve on City Council. A labor organizer and native of El Salvador, Vasquez Luna said it was an honor to be the first Hispanic person to serve on the council.
Governor calls for state investigation into TJ's withholding of National Merit commendations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed." InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22...
Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law. Miyares said there was possibly reason to believe that the...
Finalists named for Prince William County MLK Oratorical competition
Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16. The event is held each year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK Day holiday by...
InFive: Arrest in quintuple shooting, TJ investigations and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 20-year-old D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries. 4. Pedestrian bridge funds. Prince William County is receiving some federal help on its plans for...
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Arlington Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike
As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
Day care worker in Herndon charged with taping toddler to chair
Fairfax County police have charged a 42-year-old day care worker with assaulting an 18-month-old in her care. On Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa of Herndon restrain the toddler to a chair using tape, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Volleyball players chosen all-state
With junior Chloe Hokenson leading the way on the first team, two Langley High School girls volleyball players were chosen Class 6 all-state players in helping the Saxons win the Liberty District championship this past fall. Chosen to the second team of the Virginia High School League selections was Langley...
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
Loudoun County man charged in father's stabbing death
A Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning stabbing death of his father. Shortly before 6 a.m., Loudoun County deputies responded to the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
ARTfactory in Manassas presents high school art exhibit
The ARTfactory in Manassas is presenting its 19th Annual “Off the Wall” High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features the work of 39 student-artists from around the Prince William region. Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by...
Culpeper warns against local utility scam
Town of Culpeper has learned that utility customers have been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as your utility company demanding immediate payment for unpaid utility bills due to a change in utility service provider. The caller stated they were from another utility provider and required immediate payment or they...
Sheriff's office: Delivery driver arrested after approaching child in Aquia Harbour
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said. The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van. "The subject made a sexually explicit comment...
Four teams finish 3-0 in holiday hoop tournaments
The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in girls action and the Langley Saxons in girls and boys play each finished 3-0 in holiday high-school basketball tournaments. Madison won the Title IX Holiday Tournament in Upper Marlboro, Md., defeating Duval, 57-13, Anacostia, 57-15, and Parkdale, 42-24. The defending Class 6 public-school...
