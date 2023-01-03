Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced plans for a road closure and traffic changes to accommodate filming. Per a release from the city, traffic impacts include:. January 15. On January 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., S Front St. between Grace and Chestnut Streets...
WECT
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance work completed ahead of schedule
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the maintenance work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule. Periodic lane closures were expected between 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 4, but since crews were able to complete the work...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Brunswick County Hwy 211 widening project
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT has provided an update on a long-awaited road widening project in Brunswick County. Stakes for the clearing on the Southport end of the 211 widening project are all in place, according to the NCDOT. “It has been some time since the NCDOT has...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Nuclear Plant planning siren test next Wednesday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents near the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will likely hear sirens on January 11th. But officials say no action is needed. It’s only a test. Duke Energy and county officials plan to sound the sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant for five to 30 seconds between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. next Wednesday.
WECT
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
The State Port Pilot
Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues
Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses. Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach cleaning stormwater system this week
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is planning to clean out their stormwater system this week. Contractors are set to pump debris and remove sand to help improve flow. The town says cups, paper, plates and other items can clog the system, reducing drainage.
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews put out fast-moving Leland woods fire
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving woods fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday by Leland Fire/Rescue crews. Engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501, and Safety 5 responded to the blaze at the 74-76 off-ramp to Mt. Misery Road. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT giving organizations free bicycle helmets to distribute to young riders
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As part of the annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets, the N.C. Department of Transportation is giving free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations can apply online with NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. The...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: first front of 2023 to bring unsettled weather Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a seasonably cool and likely uneventful weather weekend, an approaching and passing cold front will bring some unsettled elements to your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday night. A few residual and spotty showers will be possible overnight as temperatures take a dip back into the 50s and 60s.
The State Port Pilot
'Nurse Lady' portrait remains a mystery at city hall
A mystery woman has become a permanent fixture at Southport City Hall as her portrait makes its way from one office to the next. Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien is the latest Southport employee to welcome this mystery guest into her office on the second floor of city hall. Therrien noticed the portrait a few days after new public services director Travis Henley passed it along, as part of what is now a city hall tradition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week. A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE. Interested participants should meet in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lineup announced for Ocean Isle Beach summer concert series
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Summer is still months away, but Ocean Isle Beach is already looking ahead to their annual concert series. The town announced their full lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert Series, which will run each Friday from May 26th through September 1st. Concerts will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
WECT
County response to First Amendment suit says removing speaker from meeting isn’t illegal
NFL players, doctors react as Bills' Damar Hamlin remains in hospital. WECT's Zach Solon spoke with a cardiologist and with current and former NFL players from our area about their reactions to Hamlin's frightening injury. Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to close lanes intermittently for maintenance work. Updated: 6 hours...
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
