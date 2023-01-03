ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced plans for a road closure and traffic changes to accommodate filming. Per a release from the city, traffic impacts include:. January 15. On January 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., S Front St. between Grace and Chestnut Streets...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance work completed ahead of schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the maintenance work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule. Periodic lane closures were expected between 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 4, but since crews were able to complete the work...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick Nuclear Plant planning siren test next Wednesday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents near the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will likely hear sirens on January 11th. But officials say no action is needed. It’s only a test. Duke Energy and county officials plan to sound the sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant for five to 30 seconds between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. next Wednesday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues

Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses. Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach cleaning stormwater system this week

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is planning to clean out their stormwater system this week. Contractors are set to pump debris and remove sand to help improve flow. The town says cups, paper, plates and other items can clog the system, reducing drainage.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WNCT

Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews put out fast-moving Leland woods fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving woods fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday by Leland Fire/Rescue crews. Engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501, and Safety 5 responded to the blaze at the 74-76 off-ramp to Mt. Misery Road. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT giving organizations free bicycle helmets to distribute to young riders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As part of the annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets, the N.C. Department of Transportation is giving free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations can apply online with NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

'Nurse Lady' portrait remains a mystery at city hall

A mystery woman has become a permanent fixture at Southport City Hall as her portrait makes its way from one office to the next. Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien is the latest Southport employee to welcome this mystery guest into her office on the second floor of city hall. Therrien noticed the portrait a few days after new public services director Travis Henley passed it along, as part of what is now a city hall tradition.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week. A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE. Interested participants should meet in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lineup announced for Ocean Isle Beach summer concert series

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Summer is still months away, but Ocean Isle Beach is already looking ahead to their annual concert series. The town announced their full lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert Series, which will run each Friday from May 26th through September 1st. Concerts will...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

