How FBI Proved All Over Again That Isobel Deserves To Be In Charge Of CBS' FBIs
FBI returned with the winter premiere to show off why Isobel deserves her place as the top agent in CBS' three FBI shows.
tvinsider.com
Meet Will Trent, ‘Finding Your Roots,’ ‘Chippendales’ Finale, a Cold Case on ‘FBI’
ABC adapts Karin Slaughter’s best-selling Will Trent mystery novels, with Ramón Rodríguez starring as the quirky Georgia investigator. A new season of PBS’ popular Finding Your Roots opens with Julia Roberts and Glass Onion’s Edward Norton learning their ancestors’ stories. Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales reaches its sordid conclusion. CBS’s FBI trilogy returns, with the original FBI tackling a cold case from team leader Isobel’s early days.
Ghosts Sneak Peek: Sas Has Heart Eyes for Superstore Vet Nichole Sakura
A possible love connection is being made on this Thursday’s Ghosts. As TVLine exclusively reported in December, Superstore vet Nichole Sakura joins the hit CBS comedy in a recurring role, beginning with this week’s episode (airing at 8:30/7:30c), and now we have a sneak peek at the actress’ debut as the show’s newest spirit, Jessica. In the above video, Sas, Flower and Isaac are startled to discover that Sam and Jay’s new assistant Freddie didn’t leave behind his friend in his car, but that she’s actually a ghost. After Jessica passes through the car door, she explains that she died in the...
Popculture
Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel
Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
‘Chicago Fire’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will more characters die in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's who we think could possibly meet their end when the season returns in January 2023.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
Ken Dandridge Is Popping Back Into Season 2 of 'FBI: International' — Who Is He?
Season 2 of FBI: International is nearly halfway done and so far, it has gone above and beyond Season 1. With the team, we've been all over the world from Hungary to Spain, which are also prime spots for anyone to visit if they just graduated high school and are headed for college in the fall.
What Chicago P.D. Is Trying To Do With Burgess And Upton In 2023, According To Showrunner Gwen Sigan
Chicago P.D. is returning in the new year with a goal for Burgess and Upton.
ABC producer’s widow charged with child endangerment after leaving children to rush dying husband to hospital
The grieving widow of ABC producer Dax Tejera has been charged with child endangerment after she allegedly left their sleeping children to rush her dying husband to hospital.Dax Tejera, who worked as the executive producer on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died aged 37 from a sudden heart attack on 23 December.His death was confirmed in a memo to ABC staff on 24 December.Now, it has emerged that his devastated wife Veronica Tejera, 33, was arrested and slapped with child endangerment charges just hours after his shocking death.The NYPD said on Monday that Ms Tejera left their two...
Convicted Fraudster Bernie Madoff Avoided Mob Hit By Going To Jail, Netflix Docuseries Reveals
A new Netflix documentary about Bernie Madoff, who is known for being the behind the largest Ponzi operation in history, claimed that the financier went to jail to avoid a mob hit, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after the financier was accused of stealing $19 billion from over 40,000 investors, that included the likes of the New York Mets, Larry King, Kevin Bacon, colleges, hospitals, and pension funds — in a massive scheme that spanned more than 20 years.Now, the Netflix series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, claimed that an international crime organization was also...
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence, Slams His 'Lack of Discretion' Amid Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out amid her ex's romance with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. Fiebig's lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement to ET on behalf of the 45-year-old attorney, who married Holmes in 2010. "During the holiday season and in light of the...
Popculture
Michael Weatherly Sparks 'NCIS' Return Rumors
Michael Weatherly teased a possible return to NCIS on New Year's Day. Since Weatherly left NCIS to star in his own show, the now-canceled Bull, in 2016, the actor has continued to give fans hope that they have not seen the last of Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo. The character was an important part of NCIS' first 13 seasons and became one of the most popular roles on the series, alongside Mark Harmon's LeRoy Jethro Gibbs.
Is ‘Married at First Sight’ Scripted, Real or Fake? Clues, Theories, Claims
Married at First Sight is one of Lifetime’s most popular reality shows, and for good reason! From the anticipation of seeing who will say “yes” on Decision Day to all the ups and downs in between, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans live for the inevitable drama each season – whether it’s real or not. Keep reading to find out whether MAFS is scripted, real or fake, fan theories, claims and more.
FBI: International Finally Brought Back Forrester, But There's Bad News For The Fly Team
FBI: International had some good news and some bad news in the winter premiere!
tvinsider.com
New Faces on ‘Ghosts,’ Vicki Lawrence on ‘Kat,’ Game Night on ABC, BattleBots at War
The world of Ghosts expands when the “livings” hire a new assistant—with ghostly baggage. Vicki Lawrence guests on Fox’s Call Me Kat as the mother of Phil (the late Leslie Jordan). ABC turns Thursday into game night with the returns of Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Chase. Combat robots gather in Las Vegas for a new round of BattleBots action.
After Resolving The Explosive Cliffhanger, Chicago Fire Set Up A Whole New Problem For Firehouse 51
The explosion may have been resolved in the winter premiere, but Chicago Fire debuted a new problem for the Firehouse 51 heroes.
tvinsider.com
Todd Chrisley to Give ‘No Holds Bar Interview’ Before Prison
The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch announced the interview in a December 29 episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying he’ll sit down for the chat with 24-year-old son Chase Chrisley sometime this week. A release date for the interview was not shared, but Todd promised he will get into “all the hard questions” about his and wife Julie Chrisley‘s prison sentence and trusts his son to be “capable” of conducting the talk. Chase is a reality TV star, actor, and model.
soapoperanetwork.com
‘Guiding Light’ Alum Bradley Cole to Guest on ‘The Locher Room’
“Guiding Light” alum Bradley Cole (ex-Richard Winslow; ex-Jeffrey O’Neill) will help kick off the first episode of the new year of “The Locker Room” hosted by Alan Locher. The live episode will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. The...
