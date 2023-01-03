ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Adrian ISD cancels school on Thursday due to busted water line

ADRIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Adrian Independent School District is cancelling school tomorrow due to a busted water line. Adrian ISD said a water line busted, and that the city is working to repair it. School is cancelled for Thursday, and will resume on Friday.
ADRIAN, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area CASA looking for more volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training. CASA volunteers help advocate for the best interest of children experiencing foster care in Potter, Randall, Swisher, Hutchinson, Briscoe, Carson and Armstrong counties. Volunteer advocates focus mainly on reuniting children...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes later this month. ESL classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown location, and at 7:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at the east branch location. Registration...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit hosting public meetings about merging routes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging routes. A press release said this is in regards to route 41 and route 42. The city wants to combine the two routes into one route, this way frequency of service is improved.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Gary J. Hyatt

Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Public Library offers prizes for ‘Blind Date with a Book’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library provides a chance to win a prize for participating in their Blind Date with a Book event. You can visit any Amarillo Public Library location and choose a book from the selection of paper-wrapped books on display. You won’t know the identity...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AISD basketball teams start district play next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hoops Madness is in full swing here in the Texas panhandle and it’s only about to get even crazier. One of the most exciting games coming up on the schedule is the district opener in AISD as we count down the days until the matchup between Palo Duro and Tascosa.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo city council applications open for mayor and councilmembers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The city of Amarillo is preparing for the upcoming general election for mayor and council member places 1-4. Candidates interested in filing an application for a place on the ballot may pick up a candidate packet beginning Jan. 5, 2023 at city hall from the city secretary’s office, room 303 at City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Plains freshman Ayden Larra shines once again in win over Clarendon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves welcomed the Clarendon Broncos into town on Tuesday night and took them down 54-46. The game served as a break from district play for West Plains after taking on Randall and Canyon prior to Christmas. Wolves’ freshman guard Ayden Larra once again shined in victory with his ball handling and shooting on full display.
WEST PLAINS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy