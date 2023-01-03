Read full article on original website
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
KFDA
Adrian ISD cancels school on Thursday due to busted water line
ADRIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Adrian Independent School District is cancelling school tomorrow due to a busted water line. Adrian ISD said a water line busted, and that the city is working to repair it. School is cancelled for Thursday, and will resume on Friday.
KFDA
Amarillo Area CASA looking for more volunteers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training. CASA volunteers help advocate for the best interest of children experiencing foster care in Potter, Randall, Swisher, Hutchinson, Briscoe, Carson and Armstrong counties. Volunteer advocates focus mainly on reuniting children...
KFDA
Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes later this month. ESL classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown location, and at 7:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at the east branch location. Registration...
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit hosting public meetings about merging routes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging routes. A press release said this is in regards to route 41 and route 42. The city wants to combine the two routes into one route, this way frequency of service is improved.
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
thepampanews.com
Gary J. Hyatt
Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
KFDA
Amarillo Public Library offers prizes for ‘Blind Date with a Book’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library provides a chance to win a prize for participating in their Blind Date with a Book event. You can visit any Amarillo Public Library location and choose a book from the selection of paper-wrapped books on display. You won’t know the identity...
KFDA
Amarillo fire officials responded to structure fire in Manhattan Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo fire officials have responded to a structure fire in the Manhattan Street area. According to officials, they are not sure what caused the fire and no injuries have been reported. More information will be given once available.
KFDA
AISD basketball teams start district play next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hoops Madness is in full swing here in the Texas panhandle and it’s only about to get even crazier. One of the most exciting games coming up on the schedule is the district opener in AISD as we count down the days until the matchup between Palo Duro and Tascosa.
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
KFDA
‘Snack Pak 4 Kids’ packed and delivered 265,000 snack packs for students in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids completed the year by packing and delivering 256,000 snack packs for Amarillo Independent School District students. Dyron Howell, the founder of Snack Pal 4 Kids, attributes this year’s success to all the hardworking volunteers who give their time to the organization.
2 injured in wreck in Moore County Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks. According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi. DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken […]
KFDA
Amarillo Symphony Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto moving to Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony’s performance on January 20, and January 21, will be moved to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium due to water damage in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. On Christmas Eve, a water line on the fire suppression system broke the third...
KFDA
New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
KFDA
Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hobert “Gunny” Brown announced he is running for Amarillo city council. A press release said Brown, who grew up in Dalhart, previously ran for Amarillo city council in 2021, and was the founding treasurer for Save Amarillo PAC. In 1984, Brown graduated from David...
KFDA
Amarillo city council applications open for mayor and councilmembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The city of Amarillo is preparing for the upcoming general election for mayor and council member places 1-4. Candidates interested in filing an application for a place on the ballot may pick up a candidate packet beginning Jan. 5, 2023 at city hall from the city secretary’s office, room 303 at City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.
KFDA
West Plains freshman Ayden Larra shines once again in win over Clarendon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves welcomed the Clarendon Broncos into town on Tuesday night and took them down 54-46. The game served as a break from district play for West Plains after taking on Randall and Canyon prior to Christmas. Wolves’ freshman guard Ayden Larra once again shined in victory with his ball handling and shooting on full display.
