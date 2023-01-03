Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
wpde.com
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
WECT
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace
Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Erwin
Erwin police are looking for a small red-and-white pickup after a pedestrian was fatally hit Wednesday night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
jocoreport.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer
SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
jocoreport.com
Body Found Near Benson Water Tower
BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
jocoreport.com
42 Year-Old Woman Killed In I-95 Crash
BENSON – The State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly New Year’s Day crash on Interstate 95 just south of Benson. The collision was reported Sunday at 6:37am. Four vehicles were involved in the collision in the northbound travel lanes. Donna McCrowre, age 42, of Spring Lake,...
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
columbuscountynews.com
Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC
A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
mhscattalk.com
Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide
Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
jocoreport.com
Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase
PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
Man facing charges after woman killed in Fayetteville crash
The crash took place on Monday night on Langdon Street at about 8 p.m., according to police.
WNCT
Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire
An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Mega Millions prize climbs to $785 million, is 6th …. An estimated $785 million Mega Millions...
WITN
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
Comments / 0