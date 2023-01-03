Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 5, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK church offers kids clothing closet. The Kids Closet at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Cornhole tournament, comedy night, more
Email news briefs and event listings to pvarine@triblive.com. Jill Cooper of Murrysville was sworn in Jan. 3 as the 55th District state representative. Cooper grew up in neighboring Plum, graduated from Grove City College and worked as vice president of sales and marketing for Alcoa Corp. before stepping away from the business world to raise her family. During that time, she remained active in organizations including the Franklin Regional Adult School, Murrysville Economic & Community Development Corp., the Murrysville Community Library and others.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Mediterra Café Opening in Lawrenceville
Mediterra Café is ringing in the new year with a big announcement – the much-loved café and retailer is opening a third location, this time in Lawrenceville. “We’ve been looking for a spot to do a third location for awhile, and we just hadn’t found the right place,” says general manager Nicole Ambeliotis McLean, whose father, Nick, founded Mediterra in 2002. “We’ve been looking at different places in the city because we really wanted to expand, and, when we met Omar [Abuhejleh], and saw B52, it was just the right fit.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Grassroots nonprofits feed those in need each week at Greensburg, Jeannette churches
A special service takes place Thursday evenings at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Greensburg. People who drive or walk to the church are collectively served with more than 200 free meals to go — through the efforts of a local nonprofit, with support from businesses, volunteers and donors. “We...
Parent's Perspective: Using a RAD Pass for fun, discounted events
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are your kids lucky enough to still be home from school? Are you all going stir-crazy?In this week's Parent's Perspective, Heather Abraham is here with something you can do, and it comes with a free pass.An Allegheny County library card can get you a free or discounted ticket to several different museums and institutions.The discounts come through RAD. It's called a RAD Pass, and it uses your Allegheny County library card.We're talking about the Carnegie Museums and Science Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center, and even events from the Pirates.Everything has to be reserved online ahead of time. You'll have to select dates and times that are available.You'll want to go to RADPass.org. If you don't already have a login, create one.Once there, you'll see what is available right now.Four complimentary tickets were available to the Children's Museum on Jan. 8. The Science Center offered up one free ticket when we selected an upcoming date.You have to be 18 or older to reserve the passes, and RAD said there may also be age restrictions on who can use them, so just make sure to read everything carefully.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Willie's Random Acts of Kindness Day honors memory of Greensburg infant
Though William David “Willie” Fennell lived only a few hours after his birth Jan. 6, 2020, his brief life continues to have an impact on others. His parents, Will and Lindsay Fennell of Greensburg, in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, are inviting people to perform random acts of kindness Friday and then share their photos and stories on the organization’s Facebook page.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman escapes house fire in village of Claridge in Penn Township
A historic home in Claridge was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire and a woman who lived there escaped with minor injuries, according to first responders. Claridge Fire Chief Ron Supancic Jr. said he believed the blaze started on the first floor. Part of the second floor collapsed. “When we...
butlerradio.com
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How This Duo is Turning Old Buildings in Pittsburgh Into New Foodie Experiences
Brian Mendelssohn never starts a new real estate project on an empty stomach. Food is always a key element in each of his endeavors — including a Lawrenceville restaurant inspired by a certain film by Tim Burton. It’s expected to open some “Day-O” this summer. Since...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
wccsradio.com
MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY
A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/3/23
Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but that she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home. If that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Artist from Export proposes mural to cover Route 22 underpass graffiti
As pedestrians and cyclists on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail pass near the Cozy Inn Cutoff, they head underneath William Penn Highway, where the underpass is covered with all manner of graffiti. If Export native Christina Donahoe has her way, however, later this year, it will be covered with the largest...
downtownpittsburgh.com
Coming to Downtown Pittsburgh in January 2023
It’s a new year in Downtown! To help you plan, here’s a look ahead at upcoming events, shows, concerts, and exhibitions happening around ‘tahn this month. Alanis Morrisette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical. 📅 January 24 – 29, 2023. 📍Benedum Center. Candid Camera’s...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
